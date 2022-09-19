Skillet queso, no-bake pumpkin cheesecake and more recipes to make this week

This content is sponsored by Walmart. Our editorial team independently created these recipes. When you buy ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more .

The official launch of fall is still a few days away, but it’s hard to ignore the nip in the evening air, the exchange of corn for apples at the farmers' market and, of course, the reappearance of pumpkin-flavored everything on grocery store shelves.

The changing of the seasons has become deliciously reflected on our dinner tables as well. We’ve definitely begun to crave dishes that are a little more stick-to-your-ribs, like slow-cooker meals (which earn bonus points for easy cleanup) and sheet-pan suppers that pair simple proteins with hearty produce like squashes.

The end of summer also marks the beginning of tailgating season, which is why we’re including some recipes that are perfect for game day. Think: a gooey homemade queso, which you might just find your family requesting for mealtime as well!

What to cook this week

The perfect centerpiece for a tailgate or football watch party, this one-pot, jalapeño-spiked, uber-cheesy dip will have everyone reaching for a chip. Touchdown!

You won’t need to convince anyone at the dinner table to eat their veggies when it comes to this colorful one-sheet supper, which can either serve as a meatless main or bountiful side. Bonus: It’s the perfect way to make use of whatever end-of-summer produce still exists in your garden or local farmers' market.

Is it pizza? Is it spaghetti? Either way, this crowd-pleasing, mozzarella cheese-bound, pepperoni-crowned casserole has kid-appeal written all over it. They’ll be begging for a second slice.

We’ve taken away the excess sugar and sodium often found in takeout, but have managed to pack in just as much taste, thanks to plenty of aromatics such as ginger and green onion, and fresh vegetables like bell pepper and broccoli. It's also budget-friendly, clocking in at less than $5 per person.

It’s the essence of autumn in a pie shell — a no-bake pie shell, that is. All you need is graham cracker crumbles to encase a decadent, refrigerator-set, pumpkin-flavored filling. It's the perfect fall dessert.