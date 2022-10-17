One-pot beef stew, slow-cooker pasta Alfredo and more recipes to make this week

If you’ve noticed an uptick in your grocery bill the past few months, you’re not alone. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food costs have spiked 13.5% over the past year, and they're expected to continue to rise. (As if getting dinner on the table wasn’t stressful enough.) With that reality in mind, we’re on the hunt for recipes that’ll satisfy in the flavor department without breaking the bank this fall.

This week's recipe lineup is sure to check off all the boxes. Prepare a hearty salad using frozen shrimp (a weeknight hero) or a cozy fall recipe for one-pot beef stew that’s perfect for a chilly night. Turn to a customizable slow-cooker pasta Alfredo that you’ll want to make week after week, or a fast and easy chicken-and-rice dish that costs less than $4 per serving. And because you have enough on your plate to worry about, we made sure that these recipes involve minimal cleanup, too!

The below recipes are shoppable via Walmart. Simply click “Get Ingredients” to add them to your cart, then proceed to checkout. From there, everything you need to cook this week’s recipes will appear either curbside or at your doorstep. Plus, if you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

What to cook this week

Fresh or frozen, shrimp takes just minutes to prep and cook, so it's a great protein option for busy weeknights. This flavorful Cajun shrimp is the perfect topper to a healthy salad that’s hearty enough to serve as your main dish.

The secret ingredient to this rib-sticking beef stew? Ketchup! It acts as a tangier tomato paste which thickens this veggie-packed stew to the right consistency. Be sure to serve with crusty bread to sop up all the sauce.

Let this slow-cooker pasta Alfredo be your formula for a winning dinner. The base is simple — al dente pasta cooked in a creamy sauce — but the mix-ins are where the fun comes in. Make a vegetarian version with spinach and broccoli, toss in shrimp for seafood lovers or keep it simple with chunks of chicken.

Skin-on chicken thighs are generally a more budget-friendly protein option than chicken breasts — and they’re more flavorful to boot. Use a package to make lemon-tarragon chicken, which marinates overnight for maximum flavor — with minimal cook time. This dish takes just 20 minutes to make.

Pair this fancy-sounding side dish with the lemon-tarragon chicken above for a well-rounded meal. The rice cooks in liquid infused with a sachet of lemongrass herbal tea for an elevated flair. Together, the combo comes out to less than $4 per serving.