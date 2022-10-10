Italian wedding soup, chicken pot pie and more easy recipes to make this week

Cozy is key when it comes to seasonal fall recipes. And for time-strapped, on-the-move families, easy is a necessity all year round.

While it’s certainly satisfying to stand and stir a bubbling pot, who wants to cook all day when there are so many autumn activities to take part in — from apple picking and pumpkin carving to jumping (like a kid!) into piles of fallen leaves?

That’s why we’re sharing recipes for simple weeknight meals. Below, you'll find an Italian wedding soup that can be made in big batches and frozen, a beef stroganoff that comes together in the slow-cooker and a one-pot version of chicken pot pie that requires minimal cleanup. (You've got to love a meal that doesn't leave you with stacks of dirty cookware).

What to cook this week

Who doesn’t love a piping hot bowl of soup on a chilly fall night? For this Italian wedding soup, Katie Stilo browns the meatballs in a skillet for maximum flavor. You can also shape the meatballs in advance to save time during the week, and freeze leftover soup in plastic quart containers.

We’ll say it again: Air-fried. Lasagna. Nachos. Talk about a string of magic words. The broad pasta ribbons actually make incredible chips when tossed with olive oil and parmesan and crisped until golden brown. We’ve gone classic Italian with our meat and sauce toppers, but consider these noodle nachos a jumping off point for anything you please!

A slow, all-day braise allows you to use less expensive cuts of meat for this luxurious, rib-sticking dish. And because you can set it to simmer all day while you’re at work, all you’ll need to do is boil a pot of rich egg noodles once you come home. It's a low-effort, budget-friendly recipe.

Easy doesn’t have to mean frozen. This soul-warming, tummy-filling, nostalgia-inducing pie leaves those pre-fab freezer section versions in the dust — and it all comes together in one pan, so you won’t need to deal with mounds of dishes.

Decades of boiling and steaming gave broccoli and Brussels sprouts a bit of a bad rap. But those days are a distant memory, now that the larger world has gotten wise to the power of roasting. Blitzing the veggies at high temps until charred and blackened gives them worlds of deep flavor. And a flavorful pancetta-shallot vinaigrette certainly doesn’t hurt.