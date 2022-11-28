Sheet-pan cauliflower, slow-cooker oatmeal and more easy recipes to make this week

Brining turkeys. Peeling potatoes. Whisking gravy. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal is essentially a marathon of cooking that begins days — sometimes even weeks — before the actual feast. So, when all is said and done, who can blame you for wanting to spending the least amount of time and energy possible on planning and preparing dinner the week after the big feast?

The low-effort recipes below provide a welcome alternative to takeout menus and leftovers. Give your oven a break and whip out the slow-cooker, perfect for rib-sticking, wintry, make-ahead meals like maple oatmeal. Pasta is also the ultimate secret weapon, since it comes together in minutes, and you can make a sauce with almost anything you’ll find in your pantry or fridge.

And let’s be real here: Thanksgiving prep involves just as much cleaning as it does cooking. Thank goodness for one-pot recipes that allow you to cook main dishes, sides and sauces all together in a single vessel!

What to cook this week

You won’t want to hit the snooze button if you know that a bowl of this comforting, cinnamon-spiced, maple syrup-sweetened oatmeal awaits you. Top with your favorite combo of dried fruit and nuts.

This dish is worthy of Sunday dinner, but comes together in just 30 minutes. Ground beef adds the rib-sticking heft that we love in a bolognese, but barely-cooked cherry tomatoes lend a welcome burst of brightness.

While we look forward to Thanksgiving staples like turkey and mashed potatoes, our tastebuds beg for something totally different once the holiday dinner is done. This meatless, Korean-inspired dinner is a post-Thanksgiving winner — and a welcome break from reimagined leftovers!

When you tire of turkey, this chicken is ready to take its rightful place as a favorite suppertime centerpiece. And the best thing is, it all comes together in a single pot — poultry, rice, sauce and all.

After days of whipping up pies, we can hardly be blamed for wanting to take a pass on making fussy desserts. That’s where these no-bake cookies come in. Not only are they a fun project for kids, these treats are bound with rich and velvety Nutella — a welcome indulgence for adults!