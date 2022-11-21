Slow-cooker scalloped potatoes, stuffed squash and more recipes to make this week

If you love cooking (and eating), Thanksgiving is undoubtedly a favorite holiday. But the enjoyment of fabulous food and togetherness should never be diminished by cooking and prep-related stress.

That’s why we’re sharing a last-minute batch of Thanksgiving recipes, from low-key appetizers and hands-off sides (slow-cooker potatoes, anyone?) to a show-stealing bird and an equally impressive meatless main. Of course, we've also included an indulgent dessert that's sure to please the crowd.

And the best part is, you won’t need to brave the pre-Thanksgiving grocery store rush. That’s because all of these recipes are shoppable, meaning you can order the ingredients you’ll need from Walmart in a few simple clicks. And Walmart+ members also receive free delivery on orders $35 and up. Talk about a holiday bonus!

What to cook this week

Slow-cookers are the ultimate Thanksgiving tool, since they allow you to cook almost entirely hands-off dishes, and they don’t take up precious room on the stovetop or in the oven. And while it’s hard to go toe-to-toe with mashed potatoes, the cheesy and creamy layers of taters in this dish are sure give the holiday standby a run for their money!

Turkey may be the culinary symbol of Thanksgiving, but in reality, many people get more excited about creative side dishes. We say, no more bland birds! Marinated with bright Latin flavors like orange juice, smoked paprika and fresh herbs, this perfectly moist turkey will be the talk of your holiday table.

Think outside of the box when it comes to stuffing with a duo of toothsome breads like earthy sourdough and buttery, eggy challah. This recipe also goes beyond basic carrots and onions when it comes to aromatics — think: leeks, parsnips and apples, complemented by crunchy slivered almonds and a glug of rich cream.

You don’t need to be a vegetarian to swoon over this stuffed squash, which can easily serve as a main course or an especially satisfying side. Carnival squash or other tender, saucer-sized gourds make for perfect individual servings and are a majorly tasty conveyance for fillings like wild mushrooms, chestnuts and lacinato kale.

Talk about a pie that pleases everyone, from sweet potato classicists (or lovers of pumpkin), to chocoholics, campfire enthusiasts and kids (or kids at heart) that come running for anything having to do with s’mores!