Mother's Day meals under $20: Stuffed shells, easy salmon Niçoise salad and more

When it comes to Mother’s Day, you can’t go wrong with a homemade meal. From the personalization of preparing her favorite dish to the gift of giving her a break from cooking, there’s a reason why breakfast in bed is such a classic tradition. But because we know you already have the pancakes and mimosas down, we’re here to help with dinner inspiration instead. "Fit Men Cook" founder Kevin Curry stopped by TODAY to share his favorite Mother’s Day recipes that are perfect for a special occasion but easy enough to whip up any night of the week. And the best part? They’re all under $20.

Looking for something the little ones can help out with? Curry's decadent mushroom and kale shells are fun to stuff and even more fun to share with Mom. Or instead of making last-minute reservations, give his salmon Niçoise salad a try. It’s bursting with flavor you’d expect from a restaurant-quality dish, but all comes together on a single sheet pan.

We’ve also included a fuss-free filet mignon recipe in the mix that truly is a taste of luxury. Pepper-crusted and perfectly seared, it’s delicious on its own or paired with our Greek orzo salad for a pop of color. Of course, no celebratory spread is complete without a special dessert, and we propose baking our sour cream coffee cake — the cinnamon-sugar streusel will make mom feel loved every time she goes for a slice.

Get groceries delivered ahead of the holiday weekend by ordering ingredients through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Sign up and snag $10 off your first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

Kevin Curry's Mother's Day meals under $20

This is a kid-friendly dish to make — and one that your little ones can help out with, too. Let them help you fill the stuffed shells with the mushroom, kale and ricotta filling. For more heft, add a lean protein such as ground turkey.

Sheet-pan meals are easy and require less work and cleanup in the kitchen. Salmon is a lean protein but fatty enough that it won't dry out under high heat. Use wild-caught, center-cut salmon, if possible. This meal is dense in nutrients and healthy fats – kalamata olives, olive oil and salmon provide omega-3 fatty acids.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these easy recipes from Casey Barber, Sheela Prakash and Melissa Knific.

You no longer need to reserve steak nights for special occasions. Our pepper-crusted filet mignon only takes three ingredients and twenty minutes to make, plus we have a trick to ensure your meat cooks evenly every time.

If you love Greek salad, you might love this Greek pasta salad even more. It has all of the fixings you know and love (tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and feta), but the addition of orzo makes for a hearty and satisfying lunch or dinner.

When it comes to our sour cream coffee cake, the texture is everything. A crunchy streusel topping complements the moist and fluffy crumb perfectly, and if you didn’t think it could get better we even added a thick cinnamon-sugar layer right through the middle.