From spicy steak tacos to tasty no-bake cookies, 5 easy recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission.

As spring gradually gives way to summer, it gets tough to predict what the forecast will be. Monday may be cool (ish), breezy and rainy, while Tuesday can easily end up sweltering hot and humid.

That makes it especially tricky to slip into a reliable weekly menu routine. One day, the family may totally crave something comforting and filling (roasted chicken and ratatouille, yum!), while a crisp and cool salad — perhaps featuring chilled noodles — could totally fit the bill the next.

Thankfully, these easy, versatile and quick-cooking dishes will be 100% welcome on your weeknight table, no matter what the weather decides to throw your way. And because these recipes are shoppable you can skip the grocery store and order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Why save ‘em for Tuesday? Make these meaty tacos any night of the week! We start with skirt steak, a flavorful cut that cooks in minutes — although it’s even better when marinated overnight with smoky chipotles in adobo sauce. Top your tacos with cumin-lime mayo and quick pickled onions, and your average mid-week dinner becomes an instant fiesta.

Meatless meals don’t get heartier than this. The indulgent recipe was inspired by the three things Elena Besser’s family is obsessed with — chicken parmesan, sandwiches, and garlic bread. Try this cheesy, garlicky, veggie-centric hoagie (topped with creamy burrata; delish!) and we know your family will be obsessed too.

As long as you’re firing up the grill, why not take this salad for a spin? Seriously, open flames don’t need to be saved for burgers, dogs and steaks. A humble head of lettuce — we like hearty romaine — is taken to new heights by adding a bit of heat and smoke. And don’t forget to pop halved lemons and hunks of baguette on the grates, for a mealworthy salad that steals the show from meat.

There’s a reason that pasta is a go-to subject for weekday dinners — everyone loves it, it cooks quickly, and it’s incredibly versatile. And you don’t need to add much to noodles in the way of other ingredients to have a winning recipe. Case in point; toss rigatoni with broccoli, walnuts, and ricotta cheese and you’re ready to roll. You don’t even need to add oil to create a sauce, since the starchy pasta water brings everything together beautifully.

Think you don’t have time to make dessert during the week? You don’t even need to bake these beauties, and you can fold in anything you like, from dried fruit and nuts to your fave breakfast cereal. It’s also a great do-ahead treat. Just pop a log of dough in the freezer, and you’ll have cookies whenever a craving strikes.

