Need dinner ideas? Get this week's recipes for steak salad, sheet-pan chicken and more

Welcome back from the long weekend! We hope you’re feeling well-rested and well-fed. If that first taste of grilled veggies and charred meats has you hungry for more summer recipes, you’re in luck. We’re kicking off the first week of June with a roundup of easy dishes that bring the flavors of a backyard barbecue to your weeknight dinner table.

Steak is a staple during grilling season, and we’re serving ours atop a light and bright salad packed with crisp lettuce, juicy pears and crunchy cucumbers. The homemade blue cheese dressing ties everything together and can be drizzled on top before diving in. If your chicken dinner recipes could use a refresh, give our sheet-pan chicken scarpariello a try. It delivers on that delicious pan sauce without the need to stand over a hot stovetop. Fresh fruit can easily be the star of your spread too — just take our watermelon salad with herb vinaigrette. This colorful dish can be served as a side or main since it’s bulked up with pearl couscous. On the topic of salads, we have to include our classic macaroni. Trust us when we say it’s worth reserving a permanent spot in your fridge for this summer staple. And no cookout-inspired menu would be complete without a slice of pie. We opted for a double crust peach that delivers on presentation points.

What to cook this week

Once your sirloin or rib-eye is seared, let it rest for at least 10 minutes to ensure maximum flavor. It’s the perfect time to assemble your salad, and we suggest serving immediately after the resting period, while the steak is still warm.

If you want to knock out both your protein and veggies on a single sheet pan in under an hour, this chicken scarpariello recipe is for you. The chicken is savory, the Italian sausage is sweet, the peppers are pickled and the sauce is tangy for a burst of flavor in every bite.

On a hot summer day, nothing will cool you down like this refreshing pearl couscous watermelon salad. It’s covered in an herby vinaigrette and topped with pickled red onions — both of which can be whipped up in no time at all.

Whether you’re heading to a picnic, potluck or perhaps just to your fridge, our classic macaroni salad will hit the spot every time. The combination of creamy dressing, al dente pasta and crunchy vegetables makes for a perfect side or snack.

Since peach season starts at the end of June, you can easily swap in frozen fruit if the fresh selection isn't ripe yet. With no peeling or slicing required, it makes it even easier to bake our perfect peach pie for any upcoming warm-weather gatherings.