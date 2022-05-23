One-pot pasta fagioli, cake pops and more easy recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Are you on autopilot when it comes to grocery shopping? We’ve all been there. It’s easy to get stuck in a cooking rut, especially if you’re caught in that endless cycle of buying the same ingredients week after week. Here’s the thing, though: Shaking up your grocery list doesn’t have to complicate things. Believe it or not, it’s possible to keep things fresh and interesting in the kitchen while also keeping things simple.

If you’re hung up on what to buy and cook this week, here’s what we suggest: Stock up on a mixture of smart pantry staples and fresh produce that you can mix and match in endless combinations. Grab a seasonal veggie you may have never added to your cart before (hello, ramps!). Make sure your canned goods collection is locked and loaded so you can save yourself a one-off trip to the store. Throw in something sweet and use it in an unexpected way (i.e. transform a store-bought cake into delightful cake pops).

Use these ingredients right and you’ll end up with a slew of family friendly dinner ideas, simple vegetarian meals, easy pasta recipes, time-saving 30-minute meals and no-brainer desserts that’ll feel fresh and new every time.

Want to make things even easier? Remember that all of these recipes are shoppable via Walmart at the push of a button. There’s no need to head to the actual grocery store: Simply click “add ingredients to cart” and everything you need will show up right at your doorstep. If you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

So if your grocery list hasn’t had a makeover in a while, here’s a lineup that will change that.

What to cook this week

Make the most of the brief wild spring onion season by whipping up a large batch of this flavorful ramp bulb vinaigrette. Drizzle it over crisp romaine lettuce and top with grilled chicken, shrimp or fish to make it a complete meal. Fair warning: If this salad’s name is any indication, you might just be tempted to eat it every day.

We’re not sure which is a better selling point: the fact that this recipe takes just 30 minutes to come together, or that the ingredients list is just six items long. Either way, we’re sold on this family-friendly vegetarian pasta dish, made with cauliflower, ziti, a carton of cherry tomatoes and lemon zest.

One-pot pastas are a clever kitchen magic trick to have up your sleeve. Not only will you be wowed by how easily this pasta melds with the sauce that it cooks in, but you’ll also be amazed by how few dishes you’ll have to wash when dinner is over. Bonus: This comforting one-pot pasta fagioli starts with a handful of pantry ingredients that you probably already have on hand including boxed broth, small pasta, canned white beans and canned tomatoes.

Did you know that the secret to perfectly tender chicken breasts is hiding in the breakfast aisle? That’s right. Plain yogurt mixed with savory spices makes an easy and customizable marinade that prevents the chicken from becoming tough and chewy. Simply broil the marinated breasts until they reach an internal temp of 155 degrees F and enjoy.

Here’s a fun weekend activity: Take store-bought cake and frosting and transform them into personalized cake pops! Simply crumble the cake and mix thoroughly with homemade cream cheese frosting until it has a dough-like consistency. Roll into balls and insert lollipop sticks so you can take these on the go. Once the pops are assembled, pop them in the freezer and prepare a DIY cake pop decorating station full of fun toppings.