Seeking an answer to the never-ending question: “What should I cook this week?” Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. For a healthy dose of weekday meal inspiration, look no further than this batch of crowd-pleasing favorites. Not only are these family-friendly recipes loaded with seasonal produce (think: ramps, asparagus and carrots), but they’re also quick and easy to whip up if you’re running short on time.

Our latest recipe lineup is jam-packed with time-saving shortcuts to streamline the cooking process: Meal prep like a pro with a make-ahead breakfast tart for a crowd. Save yourself the headache of washing multiple dishes with a no-brainer sheet-pan dinner. Throw together a healthy pasta recipe, chock-full of veggies and protein, that the whole family can enjoy for lunch or dinner. Your future self will thank you!

While these spring recipes require little time and effort, they’re big on flavor which is why they’re the perfect additions to your recipe repertoire. But wait, there’s more! These recipes are shoppable, which means you can skip the store and order the ingredients you need via Walmart at the click of a button. (Talk about time saving…) Not to mention the fact that Walmart+ members can score free delivery on orders $35 and up.

What to cook this week

Not only is this easy, cheesy breakfast tart a weekday wonder, but it’s also a great option for Mother’s Day brunch. Loaded with tangy Gouda cheese, shredded parmesan, fresh dill and spring veggies, this tart is bound to be the talk of the breakfast table. The best part? You can get ahead of the game by using a pre-cooked pie crust round and prepping it up to two whole days before serving.

You can’t beat the springy simplicity of this lemony sheet-pan chicken paired with the highly coveted garlicky-onion flavor of ramps. (If you can’t get your hands on ramps, use scallions instead.) Serve these juicy chicken thighs with crusty bread, rice or a simple pasta side to sop up the sauce. Bonus: You’re left with just a single sheet pan to wash!

For a healthy pasta dish that will please your entire family, look no further than this simply stunning recipe that’s loaded with herb-roasted tomatoes and protein-packed chickpeas. We promise it will taste just as good when you reheat the leftovers for lunch as it did fresh out of the pot at dinner. Did we mention it’s vegetarian and vegan, too?

Here’s one way to eat more veggies: Drizzle them in a sweet-tangy balsamic honey sauce. These roasted glazed carrots might be a side dish, but they’re going to steal the show at your dinner table. Plus, they take less than 5 minutes to prep.

Looking for tasty weekday treat or even an easy Mother's Day dessert? This cake checks all the boxes. A deviation from the traditional cream-cheese frosted, nut-speckled version, this ginger-spiced bundt cake will make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about carrot cake (in a good way).