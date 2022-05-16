Make-ahead enchiladas, cheeseburger pasta and more easy recipes for the week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It’s tough having all of the answers all of the time, even when the question seems as simple as “what should I cook this week?” When your mind is spinning a mile a minute, sometimes you just need someone to walk you through a simpler solution. So let’s take a few variables out of the equation for you, shall we?

This week, we’re handing you five easy recipe ideas that will help you get breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert on the table more efficiently, but still deliciously. Think of these recipes as your cheat sheet to a busy week ahead. Help us help you cook smarter, not harder, all week long.

This lineup has it all, including high-protein breakfast tacos, family-friendly dinner ideas, a make-ahead one-dish wonder, plus a no-bake dessert that’s ready in 20 minutes. A healthier cookie recipe? Sign us up.

What to cook this week

This ingenious mash-up is what happens when you stuff all of the best parts of a cheeseburger (ground beef, cheese and all the fixings) into jumbo pasta shells, top them with tomato sauce and even more cheese, then bake it all up. Think Hamburger Helper, but kicked up a notch. The crowd (ahem, your family) will go wild.

Easy recipe alert! This make-ahead enchilada recipe calls for just 5 ingredients — including a rotisserie chicken. Do your future self a favor and prep these in advance so that all you have to do is pop the casserole dish in the oven once you’re ready to eat it.

Now here’s one way to start your morning off right: Scramble eggs with spinach for a quick and easy breakfast taco filling. Top with diced avocados and your favorite hot sauce for a protein-packed start to your day.

Ever think you’d see the words “easy” and “scallops” in the same sentence? No? Well, think again! You’ll feel like a restaurant chef once you master this simple method for making perfectly seared scallops in less than 10 minutes.

You didn’t think we’d forget about dessert, did you? If you’re a Nutella fan, these no-bake cookies, which are loaded with rolled oats and chocolate hazelnut spread, are the stuff of dreams. Plus, you don’t even have to turn on your oven.