Need dinner inspiration for the week? These are some of our most popular recipes

Don’t get us wrong, we love trying new recipes. Picking out unexpected ingredients, recreating homemade versions of meals you’ve only ever had at restaurants, sharing the new dishes with friends and family — it spices up the week! But there’s something to be said about those recipes you keep coming back to. You know, the ones that instantly come to mind when you want something quick, easy and oh-so-satisfying. This week, we’ve rounded up a handful of our most popular recipes. Add them to your rotation over the next few days, or keep them in your back pocket for any time you need dinner in a pinch.

When looking back at what TODAY Table readers cooked time and time again, we discovered barbecue chicken quinoa salad at the top of the list. This delicious dish comes together in under 30 minutes using pantry staples, some of which you likely already have on hand. Following close behind is our baked broken lasagna with spinach. This one-pan "dump it" recipe doesn’t require any layering for the easiest pasta bake you’ll ever make. If your slow-cooker hasn’t been getting much love this time of year, dust it off to try our white chicken chili. You don’t even need to brown the meat in advance — just set your device to low and come back in eight hours. Last but not least, no-sugar ginger beef and broccoli is the ultimate better-than-takeout dinner. Instead of waiting for delivery to arrive, whip this up in half the time for half the price. And because we couldn’t leave you without any new menu items, our lemon icebox pie was just developed in time for no-bake dessert season.

What to cook this week

Gaby Dalkin's barbecue chicken quinoa salad is a versatile meal that is just as good for lunch as it is for dinner. After prepping the meat and grains ahead of time, you just need to throw on the toppings and toss them together for a well-balanced meal right out of the fridge.

One hour is all it takes to make this hearty, comforting baked broken lasagna with spinach (or any leafy green of your choosing). This low-maintenance recipe has just three steps (and tediously layering your noodles is not one of them).

If you don’t have the full eight hours to let your ingredients simmer on low, you can easily make this white chicken chili in half the time by cranking your slow cooker up to high. Either way, the meat will come out juicy and tender — a benefit of cooking with fatty (and forgiving) chicken thighs.

So you want to eat a little bit healthier? Cooking at home is a great place to start, and omitting added sugar is even better. Kevin Curry's no-sugar ginger beef and broccoli ticks both boxes and is so tasty you won’t even realize it’s better for you than your go-to takeout.

When it’s too hot to turn on the oven, no-bake recipes come to the rescue. This zesty lemon icebox pie is the easiest way to satisfy your sweet tooth when the only appliance you plan on using is the freezer.