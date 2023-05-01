Vegetable lasagna, green goddess pasta salad and more recipes to make this week

There’s something in the air that makes it so hard to stay focused this time of year. Perhaps because it’s already May, and daydreaming about your summer vacation is a whole lot more exciting than daydreaming about what to cook for dinner. Or maybe it’s the warmer weather that makes us more inclined to skip a trip to the grocery store and spend the extra time outside. Whatever it may be, keep enjoying that spring fever feeling and let us take care of meal planning for you this week.

The start of the month is our favorite time to add some new recipes to the rotation. Swap out any heavy lasagnas for our lighter version packed with seasonal veggies and layered with garlicky pesto. Once you have all of your components ready, it only takes about 35 minutes in the oven to come out golden brown and bubbly. If you’re tired of the usual soup and salad combo, you haven’t tried pappa al pomodoro paired with our green goddess pasta salad. Both dishes can be served chilled, which is especially refreshing as the temperature continues to rise. In the habit of picking up takeout pizza lately? Give our sheet-pan pie a shot. We promise the buffalo chicken topping tastes so much better when you spend a few extra minutes making it at home. And just try to guess what’s for dessert — if you said a giant twist on a blueberry toaster pastry, you would be correct.

Shake up your grocery shopping routine and browse ingredients from your local Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. And if you’re not a member, now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Do you go for the edge piece or the middle piece? No matter which you prefer, there’s a slice for everyone in this spring vegetable lasagna. Pop it in the oven covered to start, then uncover for the last 15 to 20 minutes for those crispy brown corners.

Pappa al pomodoro, otherwise known as Tuscan tomato and bread soup, is traditionally made with fresh summer tomatoes. But since they’re not yet in season, this recipe relies on a can of crushed tomatoes so you can enjoy it earlier in the year.

Don’t worry about overdressing this green goddess pasta salad. At first, it might look like you used too much, but as the salad sits the noodles will absorb a lot of the liquid. You can expect fresh, tangy and slightly salty flavors in each and every bite.

No need to decide between pizza and wings anymore. Have both, combined together and baked into a sheet-pan buffalo chicken pizza. You can keep it spicy with a hot sauce and cayenne mixture, or make it sweet with store-bought BBQ.

No recipe draws up the nostalgia more than this giant blueberry breakfast pastry. It’s essentially a slab pie disguised as your favorite childhood treat and is perfect to slice up and share. Prefer a different fruit filling? Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, peaches and nectarines are all great swap options.