On a budget? This week's meals cost less than $5 per person

Feeding the entire family is no easy feat. There’s the difficulty of discovering new go-to dishes, dietary restrictions to account for and of course differing tastes. But perhaps the biggest challenge as of late is figuring out how to meal plan on a tighter budget. As food prices continue to soar, it’s helpful to have some budget-friendly recipes on hand. These weekday staples all serve at least four people for less than $5 per plate, based on grocery prices from several Walmart store locations. (Note that prices vary by location.) And even if you’re only cooking for one or two, you can look forward to lots of leftovers for a fraction of the price.

For breakfast we have a crowd-pleasing option that, per slice, costs about $3 — which might be less than your morning coffee. Our sausage and broccoli rabe frittata is fluffy, flavorful and can be stored for up to four days in the fridge. Save money on lunch with a $4 per person bowl of chili that can be prepped ahead using almost exclusively pantry ingredients, plus a few fresh add-ins. Dinner will set you back even less if you pair our cheeseburger stuffed shells with a side of cacio e pepe cauliflower. The kid-friendly pasta bake feeds eight for just $3 a serving, so you’ll have plenty of spare change to spend on the veggie-forward side. Don’t think we forgot about dessert either: Our vanilla magic cake with chocolate ganache is an inexpensive indulgence you won’t want to pass up.

What to cook this week

Like a quiche but without the fussy pie crust, this family-size frittata is equal parts easy and tasty. We suggest stuffing it with savory sausage, broccoli rabe and a mix of melty cheeses. But the options are endless as long as you add a generous dollop of full-fat dairy to keep things creamy.

Get ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about chili. This black bean and sweet potato recipe proves that you don’t need any meat to make a meal hearty. And while sour cream and grated cheese are always good topping options, you’ll be surprised to find that sometimes avocado and cilantro are all it takes for a super satisfying vegan bite.

Calling all kids at heart! This baked cheeseburger stuffed shells recipe marries tender noodles together with all the fixings of a juicy burger — relish, mustard and ketchup included. The result? A casserole you’ll keep coming back to over and over and over again.

Pecorino Romano and pepper are a match made in heaven, aren't they? If you love cacio e pepe pasta, you’ll be pleased to know the flavor combo dresses up cauliflower just as well. If you can hold off on eating your veggies straight from the sheet pan, you’ll find it’s delicious served alongside a protein.

Which would you rather have for dessert: a creamy custard or a light sponge cake? How about both, combined together, and topped with a decadent layer of chocolate ganache? Our vanilla magic cake, named for the batter that transforms into three layers when baked in the oven, is just that. It might sound fancy, but this recipe is fool-proof!