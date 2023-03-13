Gaby Dalkin's butter-basted pork chops and more easy recipes to make this week

You may have heard that you should do most of your grocery shopping in the supermarket's perimeter. It’s where you find the produce, dairy and proteins that get added to cart every trip, and these basics tend to be healthier than the processed food stocked in center aisles anyway. But the flip side of buying fresh ingredients is that preparation takes a bit more thought — unless, of course, boiled chicken is your thing. But a home-cooked meal doesn't have to be fussy and complicated. To prove it, Gaby Dalkin of What's Gaby Cooking stopped by TODAY to share easy and delicious recipes using a grocery store staple that may already be on your list: pork.

If you prefer to keep things simple, Dalkin’s butter-basted pork chops are a must-make. A handful of seasonings and a hot skillet are all it takes to turn this standard cut of meat into a standout meal. For a Mediterranean twist, try her pork souvlaki with tzatziki. The magic is in the marinade for this one, and she recommends letting it rest overnight for maximum flavor.

Wondering what else to make this week? To get in your greens, skip the side salad and serve our Caesar roasted Brussels sprouts instead. They’re crispy, cheesy and said to please even the sprout skeptics in your life. St. Patrick's Day is this Friday, March 17, so finish out the week with two festive pies: Sweet potato shepherd's pie for dinner and a no-bake grasshopper pie for dessert are both staples in their own respect — staples for a festive spread, that is.

Gaby Dalkin's grocery store staple recipes

Pork is incredible in an endless number of ways but pork chops (bone in or boneless) are the most popular cut of pork. They go by a variety of names like loin, rib, sirloin, top loin, and blade chops, so if you see any of those at your local market, they’ll work for this recipe.

Anything that makes me feel like I’m in the Mediterranean is my favorite. This succulent skewered pork is loaded with flavor from the marinade and charred to perfection. Once you add the tzatziki, it’s truly a match made in heaven.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these easy recipes from Riley Wofford, Melissa Knific and Jessie Sheehan.

The savory dressing and cheesy crumbles are the stars of this Brussels sprouts recipe. If you’d prefer to keep the cruciferous vegetable off your menu, you can easily swap it with romaine or kale for a classic Caesar salad. Or, in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, try cutting up wedges of green cabbage and roasting them the same way.

There’s nothing more comforting than a hearty shepherd's pie, especially when you can customize it exactly to your liking. Swap ground beef for lamb to keep the dish traditional, or lighten things up and go with ground turkey instead. The sweet potato mash is optional as well — but we promise this twist is worth a try.

This mint-chocolate chip masterpiece is deceptively easy to make. We’ve replaced egg whites and gelatin with a cream cheese-based filling that’s much less fussy. Fold in a few drops of food coloring for that gorgeous green hue, and into the freezer it goes until you’re ready to serve.