The official start of summer may still be a couple of weeks away. But with frequently sweltering temps and an abundance of fresh veggies hitting the market, it’s prime time to get a head start on the season!

If you’ve already brushed off the grill for Memorial Day weekend, we’re sharing recipes that’ll totally inspire you to keep your propane stocked or your coals stoked. Think steaks, pastas and so much more, that deliciously benefit from a bit of heat and smoke (but not to worry, grill pans totally work too).

We’re also sharing ideas for hearty, summery salads and spins on party favorites like fried chicken, except these dishes are easy and quick-cooking enough to serve any night of the week.

And because these recipes are shoppable you can skip the grocery store and order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

You’ll never look at pasta salad the same way again. These chilled pad Thai-style noodles pack heat from chili powder and tons of Thai-inspired flavor thanks to fresh lime and basil, salty cashews and tons of crunchy veggies.

It’s a steakhouse favorite lightened up for summer! Grilled strips of sirloin or ribeye take radicchio salad from starter course to main. And the homemade blue cheese dressing is totally restaurant-worthy.

Let’s be honest … fried chicken doesn’t need a whole lot to take it over the top. But we’ve still managed to bring the crowd-pleaser to another level, with an ample drizzle of chili-spiked honey.

This deceptively simple dish is made up of a bunch of little details, that yield a truly special supper. Whole wheat pasta (instead of regular), contributes a nutritious, earthy bite. Tangy feta takes the place of expected parm. And when you finish with seasonal veggies like green beans and corn, you’ve got summer in a bowl.

This is an instance where you can legitimately enjoy cake for breakfast. Or anytime, really! Greek yogurt adds incredible moistness, while crunchy granola lends texture and a whole lot of yum.

