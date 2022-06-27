IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These refreshing dishes are perfect for cookouts and potlucks — or just a summer weeknight.
By Sarah Zorn

We’ll take any excuse to leave our ovens off during the sweltering days of summer. That’s why we love no-bake desserts that simply set in the fridge and menus that allow us to grill and chill in the company of family and friends, with a refreshing drink in hand.

When enjoyed together, the following dishes serve as a complete menu for the ultimate backyard bash (maybe even for your Fourth of July recipe spread). But because they're quick and easy (think: foil packet grilled chicken that can be prepped ahead and a refreshing watermelon-couscous salad), they can also be enjoyed individually, as a five-day lineup of fuss-free weekday recipes. The fact that they'd all make awesome leftovers is a huge plus — but don’t be surprised if you and your family gobble them up in a single sitting.

These recipes are shoppable, which means you can also save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Simply order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Pearl Couscous Watermelon Salad with Herb Vinaigrette
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Pearl Couscous Watermelon Salad with Herb Vinaigrette

Will Coleman

Pearl couscous is especially hearty and toothsome, with means it stands up perfectly even when made days ahead, and it makes for especially tasty leftovers to enjoy the whole week through. Just be sure to keep the herbaceous vinaigrette separate, and combine just before serving.

Shawarma-Spiced Chicken Foil Packets
Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Shawarma-Spiced Chicken Foil Packets

Will Coleman

Talk about a fun party dish — and one that leaves behind minimal mess! These make-ahead foil packets cook up on the grill in minutes and contain a savory and deeply flavorful mélange of Middle Eastern-spiced chicken, olives, mushrooms and peppers.

Simple Grilled Flank Steak
DebbiSmirnoff / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Simple Grilled Flank Steak

Ali Rosen

A piping hot grill is the only thing required to add intensely smoky savor to lean and juicy flank steak, which stays mouth-meltingly tender when sliced thinly against the grain.

Potato Salad with Ramp Dressing
Courtesy Yasimin Fahr
Get The Recipe

Potato Salad with Ramp Dressing

Yasmin Fahr

Inspired by the German-style version of potato salad, the mustard and vinegar-based dressing makes this side dish completely mayo free, so it can last at picnics and potlucks on sizzling hot days. But what really takes it over the top is the addition of ramps, a delicate wild leek that appears fleetingly in the spring.

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

Carrie Parente

Who wants to turn on the oven in the summer? These simple, summery, individually-sized cheesecakes don’t need a speck of heat — just a bit of time in the fridge to set the cream cheese and berry filling.

Sarah Zorn