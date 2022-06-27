TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

We’ll take any excuse to leave our ovens off during the sweltering days of summer. That’s why we love no-bake desserts that simply set in the fridge and menus that allow us to grill and chill in the company of family and friends, with a refreshing drink in hand.

When enjoyed together, the following dishes serve as a complete menu for the ultimate backyard bash (maybe even for your Fourth of July recipe spread). But because they're quick and easy (think: foil packet grilled chicken that can be prepped ahead and a refreshing watermelon-couscous salad), they can also be enjoyed individually, as a five-day lineup of fuss-free weekday recipes. The fact that they'd all make awesome leftovers is a huge plus — but don’t be surprised if you and your family gobble them up in a single sitting.

These recipes are shoppable, which means you can also save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Simply order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Pearl couscous is especially hearty and toothsome, with means it stands up perfectly even when made days ahead, and it makes for especially tasty leftovers to enjoy the whole week through. Just be sure to keep the herbaceous vinaigrette separate, and combine just before serving.

Talk about a fun party dish — and one that leaves behind minimal mess! These make-ahead foil packets cook up on the grill in minutes and contain a savory and deeply flavorful mélange of Middle Eastern-spiced chicken, olives, mushrooms and peppers.

A piping hot grill is the only thing required to add intensely smoky savor to lean and juicy flank steak, which stays mouth-meltingly tender when sliced thinly against the grain.

Inspired by the German-style version of potato salad, the mustard and vinegar-based dressing makes this side dish completely mayo free, so it can last at picnics and potlucks on sizzling hot days. But what really takes it over the top is the addition of ramps, a delicate wild leek that appears fleetingly in the spring.

Who wants to turn on the oven in the summer? These simple, summery, individually-sized cheesecakes don’t need a speck of heat — just a bit of time in the fridge to set the cream cheese and berry filling.