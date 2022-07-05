Flavorful turkey burgers, whipped feta dip and more recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

There’s so much that we want to do in the summer in order to take advantage of the long days, short nights, balmy weather and time off from work and school. So why spend more of those precious minutes than necessary cooking — and cleaning — in the kitchen?

Not only do the best summer recipes take advantage of seasonal ingredients such as lush watermelon and fresh-from-the-garden greens, they enable us to soak up the sun outdoors by allowing us to cook on the grill, and they require little in the way of cleanup, so you can take a vacation from piles of dirty dishes. Below, we've rounded up five easy, flavor-packed recipes you'll want to add to your summer rotation.

Even better is that these recipes are shoppable, which means you can also save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Simply order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Everyone needs a great wings recipe in their back pocket come summer, and this jerk-spiced version may just become your go-to cookout appetizer. The pineapple and habanero-based marinade can be made ahead and kept in the fridge for months, and the whole thing requires minimal cleanup, thanks to the tidy tin foil packaging.

Watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit, and there’s not much you need to do to it when it’s at its juicy peak. That said, this summer salad may be even more satisfying than eating it straight off the rind. The melon makes a perfect partner for tangy feta and soaks up the honey, shallot and olive oil vinaigrette, ensuring every bite is packed with flavor.

Take a break from the expected dip or cheese platter and serve this refreshing appetizer next time you entertain. Feta functions as a dip for crunchy veggies when whipped until creamy with parsley, olive oil and herbaceous za’atar.

Turkey burgers are often unfairly pigeonholed as being bland or dry, but when mixed with savory bacon, they’re really anything but. Propped on onion buns, slathered with a mix of fruity jam and mustard and topped with peppery arugula, these patties will make your tastebuds dance.

Most of us don't have the patience for long baking projects in the summer, but that doesn't mean you can't have some sweet homemade treats on hand. These crave-worthy cookies require just three ingredients — peanut butter, sugar and eggs — and eight to 10 minutes in the oven. Plus, they're gluten free.