Chicken Parmesan stuffed peppers, sheet-pan tiramisu and more recipes to make this week

We’re stuffing a lot of good recipes into this week’s roundup — a lot of stuffed veggie recipes, that is. With back-to-school season right around the corner, there’s no better time to add some new easy weeknight meals to your rotation. Fifteen minutes is all it takes to prep these well-balanced dishes that ensure greens, grains and protein are making it onto everyone’s plate.

When you think of stuffed vegetables, classic stuffed peppers are probably the first to come to mind. We’ve taken them up a notch by packing bell peppers with ground chicken, Italian seasonings and lots of cheese for a chicken Parmesan-inspired version. Beefsteak and vine tomatoes will hold up when cored and cooked too, just try our cheesy stuffed tomatoes. They’re filled with melty mozzarella, the grain of your choice and can easily be bulked up with ground beef or cooked lentils. Don’t think we forgot about everyone’s favorite appetizer either! Stuffed mushrooms are getting a main course-worthy makeover thanks to the addition of succulent crab meat. And if you’re not already stuffed — last pun, we promise — we have two more no-cook recipes to take into August. A tomato avocado salad that pairs with any of the entrées above, and a sheet-pan tiramisu to serve for dessert.

What to cook this week

These chicken Parmesan stuffed peppers can be served with crusty bread for dipping, a crisp Italian salad or even a plate of spaghetti for a complete entrée. But don’t get us wrong — they are absolutely delicious eaten on their own!

You can enjoy these cheesy stuffed tomatoes any time of year, but we recommend trying them this summer when the produce is at its peak. There’s something about the combo of tender tomatoes and crispy breadcrumbs that’ll keep you coming back for seconds.

Love crab but don’t love the price tag? Try swapping out jumbo lump for backfin crab meat in these crab-stuffed mushrooms. It comes at a lower price point, and the smaller pieces of meat are actually preferable when used as a stuffing.

Five ingredients are all it takes to make our tomato avocado salad. Juicy cherry tomatoes, chunks of buttery avocado, tangy quick-pickled red onion and chopped fresh cilantro are tied together with a simple lime vinaigrette that screams summer.

The only thing better than a slice of tiramisu is an entire sheet pan of it. This recipe feeds a whopping 16 people so you can make sure that everyone gets a healthy serving (or two) of the decadent no-bake dessert.