Sheet-pan Greek shrimp, one-pot Mexican stew and more recipes to make this week

One week into January and we have to ask — how are those New Year’s resolutions going? If revamping your healthy eating habits is off to a slow start, no need to worry. Achieving a balanced diet is a marathon, not a sprint, and having easy recipes on hand makes the journey a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up a handful of hearty dishes that are sure to become a part of your regular rotation for this month and beyond. Believe us when we say that sticking to your goals has never tasted so good.

A homemade dish that rivals your favorite salty snack, our spiced roasted chickpeas satisfy that need for something crunchy in just 30 or so minutes. One pot is all it takes to make a vegan-friendly quinoa stew, and our veggie-forward shrimp dish comes together on a single sheet-pan. Looking for a dinner that will leave you with leftovers? We've got you covered with lemony chicken thighs that are delicious served with couscous and spinach — just shred up any extra and mix with the sides for a protein-packed salad the next day. If a little boost of energy sounds like it could help with meal prep this week, our coffeehouse-style caramel frappé will do the trick. Not to mention it’ll save you time and money in the drive-thru line. How’s that for accomplishing two resolutions at once?

Save even more time and money with the shoppable recipes below. You can order all of the ingredients you’ll need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (If you're a Walmart+ member, you’ll also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Seafood simplified is this Greek shrimp with asparagus, tomatoes and olives recipe. Seasoned with oregano, mint and feta, this dish is a burst of Mediterranean flavors in every bite — and it only requires a single sheet pan to make.

It’s always a win-win when something is good and good for you. These spiced roasted chickpeas are coated in an addictive blend of garlic, onion and chili powder that will have you going back for more. No need to stop yourself though — this nutrient-packed snack is easy to make in big batches.

This one-pot Mexican-inspired stew is a great pick to make vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters happy. The base is a mix of tender beans, fluffy quinoa and flavorful veggies but the add-ins are endless and all up to you.

Turn up your oven, toss in skin-on chicken and you’re halfway done with dinner. These lemony chicken thighs pair perfectly with couscous and spinach salad for a Moroccan-inspired meal. Pro tip: Once your chicken is cooking, you can start on the sides so everything is more or less ready at the same time.

Dessert doesn’t have to be saved for after dinner! Start your morning with a sweet treat and make this copycat caramel frappé. Who wouldn’t look forward to waking up when your caffeine fix is topped with whipped cream?