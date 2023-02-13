Red wine spaghetti, easy chocolate fondue and more recipes to make this week

Is it just us, or is mid-February when winter really starts to drag on? That fresh-start feeling of January has worn off by now, and the change of season in March seems so far away — especially with no sign of an early spring in sight. While we can’t magically make it warmer, we can help you embrace the cold with a roundup of hearty meals to keep you cozy through the thick of it. Break out your sheet pans and dust off your slow cooker because we’re all about ease in the kitchen this week.

If Valentine’s Day slipped your mind (it’s tomorrow!), try making our restaurant-quality red wine spaghetti. Topped with pine nuts, feta cheese and fresh basil, it’s elegant enough for a special occasion but easy enough to serve on weeknights. And for a romantic dessert? Velvety smooth chocolate fondue that you can dip just about anything in. For dinner the rest of the week, a one-pan Italian sausage bake and slow-cooker chicken casserole will feed the entire family. Both protein-packed and filled with nutrient-dense veggies, these dishes prove that comfort food and healthy eating can go hand in hand. Grab-and-go snacks can be made better for you, too — one bite of our nut-free energy bars and you’ll never want to go back to the packaged kind. So hang in there and, before you know it, the sun will still be up while you set the table.

If you plan to wait out winter from the warmth of your own home, don’t let grocery shopping be the errand to drag you outside. With the shoppable recipes below, you can order all of the ingredients you’ll need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (If you're a Walmart+ member, you’ll also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Goodbye Dry January means hello red wine spaghetti. Technically you can enjoy it any time of year as cooking burns off most of the alcohol, but the dish does go well with an extra glass on the side. Trust us when we say that this pretty pasta is easier than you think to make — it’s a one-pot recipe after all!

No need to settle the milk chocolate vs. dark chocolate debate — this fondue recipe can be made with any chocolate of your choosing. It’s silky smooth and ultra-rich with the addition of heavy cream and can be easily elevated to an adults-only dish with a splash of your favorite liqueur.

The combination of buttery beans, crispy kale and tender tomatoes can only be made better when paired with a flavorful Italian sausage. Hot or sweet? We’ll leave that up to you!

Fifteen minutes of prep is all you need to stir up this chicken and wild rice casserole — and it doesn’t even call for canned soup or boxed mixes. Yep, this recipe comes together from scratch, and it’s all thanks to your time-saving slow cooker. Just set it, forget it and you’ll have yourself a fuss-free chicken dinner.

After making these nut-free energy bars, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. They can keep you full for breakfast, satisfy as a snack, and can even be eaten as a healthy dessert — once the Valentine’s Day candy stash runs out, of course. Not to mention they’re free of many common allergens, meaning they’re safe to send off to school with the kiddos.