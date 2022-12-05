IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From boots to headbands, 18 chic upgrades to your winter wardrobe — starting at $10

Make-ahead enchiladas, no-boil lasagna and more recipes to make this week

Whip up these easy dishes to stay warm and well fed as we embrace December.
Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup and Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander; Casey Barber / TODAY
By Lauren Witonsky

Can you believe that it’s already December? Between wrapping holiday gifts, dusting off decorations and finalizing travel arrangements, the end of the year seems to sneak up on all of us. We don’t blame you if meal prep is the last thing on your mind this week, and we've got you covered with five low-maintenance dishes that will shave time off of your to-do list.

Breaking out your casserole dish is half the battle with this roundup of batch cooking recipes. From make-ahead chicken enchiladas to a fuss-free lasagna, cozying up to a warm meal at the end of the day has never been easier. Our yogurt-marinated pork tenderloin comes together with just six ingredients for an extra portion of protein to power you through the week. And dropping temperatures are no match for this slow-cooker minestrone — just heat and repeat for a warming lunch the next day (and the next day, and the day after that).

Even during this hectic time of year, we’d never skip over sweets. Our ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls are delicious enough to make even the busiest of us slow down and savor the moment. This no-yeast recipe doesn't require the rolls to rest and rise before baking, so it’s perfect for those who just don't have a ton of time to spare.

Save yourself even more time (and a trip to the grocery store!) with the shoppable recipes below. You can order all of the ingredients you’ll need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (If you're a Walmart+ member, you’ll also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

Make-Ahead Chicken Enchiladas
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Chicken Enchiladas

Casey Barber

With an enchiladas recipe this good, it’s more likely that you’ll be going back for seconds than going back for leftovers. But any extras can be stored for up to three months in the freezer — just pop in the oven or microwave to reheat.

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Get The Recipe

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

No need to pre-cook the noodles in this set-it-and-forget-it lasagna recipe. Just break them apart, submerge in sauce, and bake until tender. Pro tip: Rescue that bag of spinach in your crisper drawer by stirring it in with the cheese for a boost of greens!

Easy Yogurt-Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Ali Rosen
Get The Recipe

Easy Yogurt-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Ali Rosen

Giving this yogurt-marinated pork tenderloin time to rest is the key to keeping it juicy. No extra work on your end — just let it sit for a few minutes (or even overnight in the fridge) for a melt-in-your-mouth bite every time.

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup

Casey Barber

In the thick of soup season, a hearty minestrone always hits the spot. Traditionally made with beans and pasta in a tomato-based broth, this recipe can be pulled together with just a few pantry staples plus the vegetables of your choosing.

No-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls
Get The Recipe

No-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

Checka Ciammaichelli

Hosting family and friends for the holiday? Make your entire home smell delicious with a batch of homemade cinnamon rolls. They’re pillowy soft even without requiring yeast, making them perfect for beginner bakers.

Lauren Witonsky