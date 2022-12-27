30-minute cashew chicken, slow-cooker Alfredo and more recipes to make this week

Unclench your jaw, relax your shoulders and take a deep breath — another holiday season is in the books. If you’re looking for easy (with a capital E) weeknight recipes to make while you recover from entertaining, you’ve come to the right place. We're sending you and your tastebuds on a well-deserved vacation with a batch of fuss-free, comforting dishes packed with flavor.

Need dinner in a pinch? Whip up cashew chicken in under 30 minutes, or warm up with a bowl of one-pot coconut curry noodle soup. Can't decide between your cravings? There’s nothing more comforting than creamy pasta Alfredo, and this meal can be made three different ways right in your slow cooker. If you're looking for something freezer-friendly, chicken-chile taquitos are a family favorite — not to mention they double as a great New Year's Eve appetizer. And while we’re on the topic of celebrations, colorful cake pops are the perfect festive dessert.

If you’re not still making your way through holiday leftovers, give these delicious dinner recipes a try this week. They’re shoppable, so you can order all of the ingredients you’ll need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (If you're a Walmart+ member, you’ll also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

It doesn’t get more versatile than this Chinese American-inspired chicken and asparagus dish. The chicken can be swapped with shrimp or tofu, and the asparagus with broccoli. But no matter how you shake it, it won’t take more than half an hour to make.

As we enter the first official full week of winter, we of course had to include a hearty soup in the mix. This Thai-inspired coconut curry noodle recipe is packed with protein, loaded with veggies and all tied together with a finishing squeeze of lime. Take one sip of the simmering creamy broth next time you’re under the weather and you’ll swear off canned soup for good.

Crockpot fans, this one’s for you. Our slow-cooker pasta Alfredo recipe calls for cooking the noodles and sauce all together, meaning the only work you need to do is decide on add-ins. Keeping it classic? Opt for chicken or shrimp. Vegetarians in the family? Spinach and broccoli pair perfectly. Just here for the cheese? A Parmesan and Pecorino Romano blend is all you need.

You could wait for Taco Tuesday to make these Mexican-inspired chicken-chile taquitos, but when you see how easy they are to prepare you’ll be tempted to serve them every night. A pre-roasted rotisserie chicken is the trick to making meal-prep a breeze, and you can store any extra in the freezer for up to three months. Just reheat in the oven, pair with our creamy dipping sauce and you’ve got yourself the perfect finger food for New Year’s Eve festivities.

The easiest dessert to make is also the easiest dessert to clean up. No need to wash extra plates, cutlery and serving utensils when sharing cake pops with a crowd. We recommend dusting them with edible sparkles for a bright start to the new year. And if you’re giving Dry January a go, why not try toasting at midnight with a sweet treat instead?