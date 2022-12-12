One-pot pasta fagioli, sheet-pan chicken and more easy recipes to make this week

The countdown to the holidays is in full swing, which means you might be starting to think about what to make for upcoming gatherings. If planning the entire menu in one sitting stresses you out, don’t sweat! The trick is to start with something small, like holiday side dishes, and take it from there. We’ll even do you a solid: This week’s recipe lineup is filled with simple sides to get you inspired before the time comes to cook for a crowd.

Light soups, leafy greens and roasted veggies are the categories to consider when thinking about accompaniments to the main — and we’ve got one of each in this weeknight roundup. Our one-pot pasta fagioli stuns as a starter, but it's also hearty enough to stand alone. Serve creamy spinach gratin as a dip for a decadent appetizer, or pair it with our perfect-every-time oven-cooked steak for a full meal. Broccoli rabe and baby potatoes bake beautifully together on a single sheet-pan, just add chicken or another protein of your choice for a comforting dinner. Bonus tip: mix and match your sides and proteins for endless lunch combinations the rest of the week!

While we’re on the topic of multipurpose dishes, we need to mention our no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookie bars. This treat is sweetened with maple syrup, so it’s not too sugary for an on-the-go breakfast, but also doubles as a delicious dessert.

With the shoppable recipes below, you can also skip a trip to the grocery store and order all of the ingredients in just a few clicks. And don’t forget, Walmart+ members can score free delivery on orders $35 and up.

What to cook this week

Chilly winter nights call for a big bowl of something warm, and this one-pot pasta fagioli fits the bill. Buttery cannellini beans and tender pasta are the stars of this nourishing soup, and the base can be made with vegetable broth (instead of chicken) for a fully vegetarian version.

Give gratin an unexpected twist by swapping potatoes for spinach and you’ll actually look forward to eating your greens. This comfort food recipe can easily be made with frozen spinach, and you’ll know it’s done when the cheese is bubbly and the breadcrumbs are golden.

Ten minutes is all you need to transform a sheet-pan of ingredients into a complete meal with protein, veggies and carbs. Pesto chicken with broccoli rabe and baby potatoes is the kind of dish you’ll want to make on repeat once you see how quickly this crowd-pleaser comes together.

Everyone needs a solid steak recipe in their repertoire, and this oven-cooked option is fool-proof. While we’ve timed it for a perfect medium rare, you can always adjust the temperature to your preference — just make sure to hit it under the broiler when it’s done cooking for that crispy crust.

Chocolate and peanut butter really is a match made in heaven, and now you don’t even have to turn on your oven to bring these flavors together. In fact, these no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookie bars are best served chilled right out of the fridge.