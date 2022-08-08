Grilled pizza, picnic-friendly sandwiches and more recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Have you reached peak dining al fresco mode yet?! If not, this is your friendly reminder to get outside and get cooking this month — because nothing screams summer quite like firing up the grill and sitting around the table with friends and family to enjoy an outdoor feast as the sun goes down. (And we’re soaking up every last bit of summer that we can get.)

To help you maximize these balmy summer days and nights, we planned a smart menu full of delicious ideas that’ll have you parked on your patio until further notice. Options include (but are not limited to) clever grilling recipes, a brilliant picnic sandwich, a delightful noodle bowl that can be enjoyed cold or hot, a foil packet dream dinner, plus a summer dessert recipe that’ll make you feel incredibly fancy. Try them all and you might even decide to add one of these winners to your Labor day menu. (Because if there ever was a holiday meant for eating outside, Labor Day is it.)

Want to save yourself a trip to the grocery store? (We’re guessing the answer is yes.) Luckily all of these recipes are shoppable via Walmart, as per usual. Just tap “Get Ingredients” then proceed to checkout and everything that you need to cook these easy summer recipes will show up curbside or at your doorstep. It’s a whole lot faster than the express line in the grocery store. Plus, if you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

Don’t let August pass you by without adding these recipes to your agenda!

What to cook this week

The next time you have the urge to pick up the phone and order a large pie for pick-up, challenge yourself to make this impressive grilled pizza instead. This dough (made with instant yeast) is shockingly easy to prepare and is the perfect blank slate for your favorite toppings.

If you’re the type of person to park yourself by the charcuterie board at a party, this sandwich is for you. Slathered with a flavorful goat cheese spread and layered with cured meats, tapenade and fig jam, this sandwich lets you take all of the best parts of a grazing tray on the go.

For a meatless meal that packs tons of protein, try these hearty veggie noodle bowls. Made with rice noodles, extra-firm tofu, tons of veggies and a spicy peanut sauce, this colorful gluten-free dinner is sure to satisfy everyone at your table.

Bring the magic of a hibachi dinner to your backyard with these clever grilled foil packets. Customize your veggies, proteins and sauces for an easy outdoor dinner that’s fun for the whole family.

Treat yourself to a luxurious dessert, inspired by a summer garden. This smooth panna cotta is infused with vanilla bean and rose water and served with fresh berries, honey and edible flowers for an elegant touch.