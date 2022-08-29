Slow-cooker pulled pork, potato salad and more easy recipes to make this week

This content is sponsored by Walmart. Our editorial team independently created these recipes. When you buy ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more .

Labor Day Weekend is creeping up quickly, and if your summer was as busy as ours, you’ve had little to no time to plan the cookout menu. Have no fear: We’ve put together a trusty lineup of simple recipes for every barbecue you host (or attend) this weekend. Whether you’re looking for Labor Day recipes or just want to make the most of the end of grilling season, these easy recipes will fit the bill.

We’ve also made it simple for you to skip the holiday weekend rush at the grocery store. All of these recipes are shoppable, so you can click “Get Ingredients,” then proceed to check out at Walmart. Everything you’ll need to cook these easy, end-of-summer recipes will be delivered curbside or to your doorstep. And if you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

No matter what you have planned this weekend, we hope that food is at the center of it. Our menu includes crowd-pleasing mains like grilled steak and pulled pork, standout sides like an elevated mac and cheese, and even a semi-homemade dessert. Best of all, they require minimal prep so you can focus on getting out of the kitchen. Follow our plan and walk away with plenty of time to soak up the last of summer.

Whether you’re a mayo hater or just want to try something new, you (and your guests) will love this mustardy potato salad. Because it has no eggs or dairy in it, you don't have to worry that it will go bad while sitting out.

Don’t panic about feeding a crowd at your cookout or game-day party with this set-it-and-forget-it meal. Just prep the meat with spices and toss it in a slow cooker with your favorite barbecue sauce. The best part? You won’t miss a single play while it cooks.

End grilling season on a high note with this simple grilled steak. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce is a perfect foil to the smoky charred meat. And even though it looks (and tastes) impressive, it comes together in just 20 minutes so you can spend more time with your guests.

If regular mac and cheese feels like too much cream for a hot summer day, lighten things up with some fresh summer corn. This mac is great as a cookout side or can star as the main for an easy and comforting, family-friendly weeknight dinner.

Use up the last of your farmers' market haul and let your favorite summer berries shine in this super-simple dessert. It all starts with a store-bought pound cake, so there’s no baking required. It’s just one more great reason to keep your oven off on hot days!