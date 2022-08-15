IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Summer chowder, cauliflower steaks and more easy recipes to make this week

Late-summer produce shines in these simple, family-friendly dishes.
Melissa Hom
By Sarah Zorn

This content is sponsored by Walmart.

The last few weeks of summer tend to be a bit unpredictable weather-wise. One day you’re smack in the middle of a heatwave, and the next, you’re contemplating dipping into your fall sweater drawer. That’s why you need a lineup of easy and seasonal meal ideas that are totally adaptable — and that you’ll find yourself craving no matter what Mother Nature decides to throw your way.

We’re talking summer salads that make a meal (a BLT in a bowl? Yes, please!), light soups and a vegetarian-friendly "steak" that can be thrown on the grill if the weather suits, or made inside in case of oppressive humidity or a late-summer storm.

Whipping up these tasty meals doesn't require a lengthy trip through the grocery store: All of these recipes are shoppable, so you can click "Get Ingredients," then proceed to check out at Walmart.

What to cook this week

One-Pot Summer Vegetable Chowder
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Summer Vegetable Chowder

Casey Barber

There’s no tastier way to use up a glut of end-of-summer garden vegetables than with this light yet creamy soup. There’s a touch of cream involved to create a silky texture, but otherwise, produce plays the starring role. Add fresh corn kernels, cubes of green or yellow squash or just about anything that’s at its luscious, warm-weather peak!

Spice-Rubbed Cauliflower Steaks with Pistachio and Coriander Gremolata
Melissa Hom
Get The Recipe

Spice-Rubbed Cauliflower Steaks with Pistachio and Coriander Gremolata

Priyanka Naik

Whether prepared on the grill or in a skillet, these spiced cauliflower steaks are totally main dish-worthy — especially when topped with a crunchy pistachio gremolata and traditional Indian koshumbri.

Quick and Easy BLT Salad with Pickled Onions
Debbie Koenig/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Quick and Easy BLT Salad with Pickled Onions

Debbie Koenig

The hearty sandwich is equally delicious in this deconstructed state. Think about it: lush tomatoes, savory thick-cut bacon, sturdy romaine lettuce and buttery sourdough croutons, doused in a tangy buttermilk dressing and tossed together for the perfect summer bite!

House of Xtravaganza Double Cheeseburger
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

House of Xtravaganza Double Cheeseburger

Will Coleman

Inspired by the House of Xtravaganza — famous for creating spectacular looks for New York City's 1980s-era ballroom scene — this burger is equal parts classic and over-the-top. Every element is taken to the next level. Think: a cheese-crusted bun, sweet-and-spicy candied bacon and a dollop of caramelized tomato and onion jam.

Cashew Chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cashew Chicken

Grace Young

This classic Chinese dish has crowd-pleasing appeal, especially with the addition of shiitake mushrooms to up the meaty, umami factor. Creamy cashews are a standard part of the stir-fry, but feel free to use whatever nuts you please, from almonds to peanuts to tiny pine nuts.

Sarah Zorn