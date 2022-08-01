TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

August is here, and growing season is in full swing — which means that gardens, farmers' markets and grocery stores are bursting with the very best summer produce. The recipes below will help you take advantage of summer's bounty, from the fresh tomatoes in our five-ingredient pasta to the sweet and plump peaches that form the base of our classic crumble.

This is the also the perfect time to play around with summer salads. We’re having fun with fruit, but there’s very little that can’t be combined to awesome effect this season!

And because the wonderful weather inevitably inspires us to spend more time outdoors and while away the days (or nights!) with company, we’ve included a few great recipes for entertaining, including zesty buffalo falafel bites and strawberry and rhubarb-sauced fried chicken. They're equally enjoyable when shared with the family for supper or a big crowd. (Keep them on hand for your Labor Day spread!)

What to cook this week

Tomato season is finally here! And there’s no better way to take advantage of summer’s bounty than with this blissfully simple spaghetti recipe. It's basically a Caprese salad masquerading as pasta!

Looking for 30-minute meal ideas? Move over, wings: These Buffalo sauce-coated falafel are like a vegetarian’s dream come true. And they have what it takes to be a main meal when topped with creamy dill sauce and placed over crunchy carrot salad.

Fruit salad has so much more potential than a sad mix of grapes and watery melon, stuck inside a plastic clamshell. This combo of bright citrus and peak-summer watermelon really shines, especially when tossed with salty feta and buttery pine nuts and dressed with orange juice and red wine vinegar.

If you thought everyone’s favorite picnic staple couldn’t get any better, you’ve got to try this version. Fennel seed adds a little something-something to the seasoning, cornflakes contribute crunch to the batter, and a super summery sauce of strawberry and rhubarb takes everything over the top.

We’ve used peaches for this perfectly seasonal crumble, but feel free to swap in your favorite summer fruit. The nutty brown sugar and cinnamon topping is the ultimate foil for juicy blueberries, rosy plums and more.