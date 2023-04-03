Easy sheet-pan meals: chicken fajitas, honey jerk salmon and more

Is it just us, or does the warmer weather make you want to spend every second outside? We're talking walking to the store when you usually drive, cracking open windows to feel the breeze while you cook and dusting off patio furniture to dine al fresco. With more sunny days popping up on the forecast, recipes that don't require a ton of time in the kitchen — from preparation to cleanup — are the way to go. Need some inspiration? Grandbaby Cakes founder Jocelyn Delk Adams stopped by TODAY to share two sheet-pan meals designed to get dinner on the table in a pinch.

If the thought of a sizzling hot plate of chicken fajitas is enough to make your mouth water, just wait until you taste Delk Adams’ sheet-pan version. The trick is to make your own spice mix with both chili and cayenne powder to really turn up the heat. If you’d prefer to cut the heat with a little sweetness, her sheet-pan honey jerk salmon will surely be a hit. Once your filets are covered with the marinade, you only need 10 more minutes in the oven for a fish dish that’s bursting with flavor.

If you’re hosting for an upcoming holiday, we have you covered there too with three more recipe ideas for the week. Red wine-braised brisket is perfect for a Passover Seder, and no Easter brunch is complete without Caesar deviled eggs — both are big-batch recipes that make entertaining as easy as any weeknight. And for a festive springtime dessert, our classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is a must.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' sheet-pan meals

This is a fantastic weeknight recipe for the family — lots of flavor in just a little time, easy to pull together and mostly hands-off. And bonus, by making your own fajita spice mix, you can not only control the amount of salt, but also have extra for another night when you need a quick boost of flavor!

Salmon is a flavorful fish that can stand up to the bold spices in this jerk seasoning. And because of its natural fattiness, it remains moist when under the intense heat to make this a quick meal.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these easy recipes from Alejandra Ramos, Riley Wofford and Casey Barber.

If you’re looking for a cut of meat that will melt in your mouth, look no further than beef brisket. Slow cooking is the key to achieving a tender bite, so set it in the oven when you have 5 or 6 hours to spare. Some say it tastes even better the second day, however, so you can always prepare it ahead of time.

The fun thing about these Caesar deviled eggs is that they can easily be dressed up or down. Want presentation points? Use a plastic baggie to pipe the yolk mixture into a pretty swirl and serve atop a bed of lettuce. Aiming for ease? Two spoons will work to fill the egg whites just fine.

Keep this cake classic with freshly shredded carrots and cream cheese frosting, or take it up a notch by mixing in walnuts, raisins, coconut and pineapple. The options are endless, but it won’t take you more than 30 minutes to prep.