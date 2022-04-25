From baked chicken meatballs to eggplant stir-fry, 5 easy recipes to make this week

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Many of us are trying to cut back on beef in our diets, whether for health reasons, because of rising grocery prices or just in an effort to try and switch things up. And when armed with the right recipes, you’ll find that it’s so easy to do.

If you're stuck on what to cook this week, look no further: We're sharing five easy recipes that will satisfy your tastebuds by featuring a different hearty vegetable or lean protein every night of the week. There’s no missing the beef when it comes to these tasty dishes. Whip up a quiche with an expected crust made of store-bought hashbrowns (it's also a great Mother's Day brunch recipe), turn frozen shrimp into a filling fried rice or try a 15-minute pesto pasta recipe.

These recipes are guaranteed to inject excitement into your weekday meal routine. And because these recipes are shoppable you can skip the grocery store and order the ingredients you need via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

What to cook this week

There’s a reason eggplant is such a popular stand-in for meat in vegetarian meals. It’s sturdy, savory and, well, ... meaty! It also soaks up flavors like a sponge, making it the perfect vehicle for this saucy stir-fry, which is made with fragrant sesame oil, umami-rich soy sauce and sweet hoisin sauce. Serve over rice and top with sliced scallions and chopped cilantro for a satisfying main course.

Why should ground beef have all the fun? Not only is ground chicken lighter and leaner, but it also packs just as much flavor when combined with clouds of ricotta as well as garlic, breadcrumbs and olive oil. These meatballs are also a lot less work than you’d think, especially when baked alongside tender broccolini and bright rounds of lemon as part of an elegant sheet-pan dinner!

Who has time to roll out pie crust — especially when store-bought shredded hash browns make such a clever (not to mention wildly delicious) base for this eggy quiche? Not only will this recipe take your brunch game to the next level, quiche is an awesome multi-purpose player. You can serve it cold, hot or at room temperature, and the whole family can enjoy it for quick breakfasts, lunches or even dinners all throughout the week.

Once you’ve tried one pesto, you’ve tried them all, right? Think again! It’s amazing how a few simple touches — in this case, creamy almonds, fresh lemon and a swipe of tangy mustard — can flip the script on the classic sauce. Toss with a short and broad pasta like rigatoni — the holes are excellent at holding onto extra pesto. Bonus: This dish comes together in just 15 minutes.

Fried rice is the ultimate last-minute dish you can throw together in a pinch on a busy weeknight. Especially since you can toss leftover rice (Hold on to those extra takeout containers!) with just about anything you have hanging around in your fridge. But this particular version is worth shopping ahead for. You’ll flip over the combo of sweet shrimp spiked with fish sauce and black pepper and brightened with cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime.