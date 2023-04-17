General Tso's cauliflower, tofu nuggets and more easy recipes to make this week

There are so many different reasons to give plant-based cooking a try. For starters, many people look to meatless recipes as a tasty way to help protect the environment — especially with Earth Day around the corner. But beyond sustainability, incorporating more vegetarian meals into your diet is a great way to save money at the grocery store. By opting for more veggies and meat-free mains like tofu, you’ll fill up on protein-packed dishes that won’t hurt your wallet.

To ease into veggie-forward eating, we recommend taking a family favorite dinner and giving it a plant-based spin. Our General Tso's Cauliflower is a perfect place to start, with its fried texture that mimics the traditional chicken version and spicy taste you already know and love. Kid-friendly dishes can easily be made this way too — just take our vegan tofu nuggets. They’re covered in an irresistibly crispy coating and can be dipped in the sauce of your choosing. Pair either entrée with a side of blistered green beans for a balanced meal that vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will enjoy. For breakfast or brunch (or really any time of day), our quick green shakshuka is a fun way to switch up a recipe that’s meatless to begin with. Stewed tomatoes are swapped for a base of spinach, cilantro and salsa verde for a light and bright skillet that’s perfect for spring. And dessert doesn’t get easier than our snickerdoodle blondies that are made from pantry staples you probably have at home.

What to cook this week

Our General Tso's Cauliflower is a vegetarian spin on the Chinese-American takeout favorite. It's covered in a homemade sauce that can be prepped up to three days ahead — just fry up the florets when you’re ready for a dinner that’s quicker than delivery.

Both kids and kids-at-heart will love these crispy tofu nuggets. The trick to achieving a meaty texture is to freeze your tofu before baking or frying it. Once defrosted, you’ll be left with a firm and chewy bite that better absorbs any marinades.

A pound of green beans may seem like a lot until you taste how addictive these blistered ones are. The subtly smoky flavor paired with a spicy mustard sauce is an unexpected combination that will have you coming back for seconds.

Our quick green shakshuka calls for a mix of fresh and frozen produce, but can easily be adapted to what you have on hand. We have alternative options for just about every ingredient in this recipe, as long as eggs and salsa verde are on your list.

Described as an edible hug, these snickerdoodle blondies are the cinnamon-sugary treat your dessert spread has been missing. You can store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days — but we won’t tell if you and your family eat the entire batch fresh out of the oven.