We regularly go into the work week committed to the idea of preparing all sorts of home-cooked breakfasts, healthy lunches and gourmet-worthy dinners. But by the time Monday rolls around, those ambitious plans tend to fly out the window.

That doesn’t need to be the case. If you’re stressed about what to cook to this week, we've got you covered with five easy meals the whole family will love, from delicious chicken recipes that are perfect for weeknight dinners to a simple, healthy seafood recipe to a make-ahead breakfast you can stash in the freezer. And besides being totally tasty, these meals can be prepped and cooked in less time than it would take you to order takeout!

These recipes are shoppable, which means you can also save yourself a trip to the grocery store by ordering the ingredients you need to make them via Walmart in just a few clicks. (Walmart+ members can also score free delivery on orders $35 and up.)

Here's what to cook this week.

Few of us have time to stand over a stove in the morning, which is why it’s easy to default to a box of cereal, a breakfast bar or a pastry grabbed on the go. Well, not only are these totally transportable burritos basically a full egg breakfast wrapped in a tortilla, they’re also a snap to prepare and will keep you satisfied all the way up until lunch. Just assemble a bunch at once whenever you have the time, freeze for up to a month and reheat as needed in the microwave or oven. Keep them simple with cheese and beans or experiment with additional fillings, such as sautéed veggies, roasted potatoes and garlicky greens.

You’ll be the envy of the office with this twist on a traditional Greek salad. Let everyone else spend their lunch breaks standing in line for a pricey make-your-own bowl! It starts with the classic combo of tomatoes, cucumbers and feta, then kicks things up a notch with hearty yet lean turkey or chicken meatballs, flavored with lemon and mint. We love using romaine lettuce as a base because it can hold onto dressing without wilting, but you’re welcome to use a more delicate green like arugula or spinach if you plan to eat your salad right away.

Have you officially run out of ways to cook chicken? This Moroccan-inspired recipe will have you seeing the popular poultry in a whole new light. Juicy chicken thighs are paired with lemon and olives and served alongside chewy and nutty couscous, which is tossed with fresh spinach and dressed with the juices from the chicken. If you don’t find yourself eating it up in one sitting, you’ll end up with incredible leftovers. Just shred the remaining chicken, and toss with the couscous for an extra-satisfying lunch.

Black pepper tends to play second fiddle to salt in cooking. But this recipe proves that it’s so much more than just a tabletop spice! When freshly ground and heated in oil to bring its spicy and fragrant flavors to the forefront, pepper is the perfect co-star for plump shrimp. Toss with earthy coriander and a bit of fresh lime, and you’ve got yourself a fresh and tasty hand-held dinner, piled inside crunchy lettuce cups. We love Boston lettuce — also known as Bibb lettuce — which is sweet, tender and perfectly bowl shaped. But you can absolutely use any kind of wrap, or even serve over rice.

Store-bought peanut butter cups don’t have anything on these rich and indulgent bars. And the best part is, you don’t have to bake them! Simply refrigerate the filling, made from peanut butter sweetened with maple syrup and crushed graham crackers (salted pretzels are also a fun swap). Drizzle on a layer of decadent chocolate ganache, then chill and cut into squares. Voila: a no fuss, no muss dessert, lunchbox treat or much-needed afternoon pick-me-up in the middle of a long day.