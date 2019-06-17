Do you have a favorite vegetable?

According to produce purveyor Green Giant, America's favorite good-for-you veggie might come as a real shocker to millions.

The company known for its many types of canned and frozen vegetables recently surveyed thousands of people between the ages of 13 and 73. The result? Green Giant found that broccoli is the most popular veggie in 39 states.

Green Giant's 2019 favorite veggie survey revealed that broccoli is the most desired in many states. Green Giant

For those who are totally crippled with disbelief, the company announced that broccoli actually remained the country's top choice — meaning it also won last year's poll.

Toddlers everywhere (who were clearly not surveyed) are up in arms.

Former President George H.W. Bush, who famously disdained the cruciferous green, may have called this a public state of emergency — really, how could it be that broccoli enthusiasts are reigning the nation?!

i hate broccoli and anyone who likes it is my arch nemesis. — sb (@Simrat__Bhullar) June 10, 2019

But a lot of people are cheering on the new results.

why am i seeing so much Broccoli hate? Broccolis are the best things to ever exist — ᴴᴬᴰᴱˁ (@hriwes) June 16, 2019

To get these findings, Green Giant's team posed the open-ended question, "What is your favorite vegetable?" in a survey, which was conducted between April 26 and May 10 through Suzy poll.

"This is our second year doing the survey and last year broccoli won with 22 states. We didn't even think it would come close to that and it surpassed it," Kristen Bradley, PR manager for B&G Foods (the company that owns Green Giant), told TODAY Food.

Corn took second place as a key player at the dinner table in seven states, which isn't too surprising given all of the delicious summer corn recipes out there. Asparagus showed up as a first-time favorite on the map for the state of Alaska, along with cauliflower in Montana. Hey, who's going to dis a good cauliflower pizza crust?

Only Arkansas voted for the potato this year — when five states chose it in 2018.

Those potato findings, however, conflict with data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that showed potatoes were "the most commonly consumed vegetable" in the country, at least in 2016.

Its data showed the average American consumed 46 pounds of potatoes per year, including fresh, frozen, dehydrated, potato chips and French fries. The second most-consumed veggie was the tomato (um, attention experts at the USDA, tomatoes are scientifically a fruit), which the study attributed to a large consumption of pizza sauce.

Somehow, we don't think pizza sauce and broccoli should be put in the same nutrition category.

Our guess? Unlike the U.S. government, the people in Green Giant's survey likely weren't considering french fries as a veggie when they took the poll (and avocados were out since it's a stone fruit — sorry millennials).

Alas, broccoli took home the gold.