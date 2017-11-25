Wendy's slams McDonald's over failed Black Friday tweet

share tweet pin email

Black Friday deals had shoppers jumping out of bed to snatch up the hottest items, but one McDonald’s employee got a bit overexcited with a premature Tweet.

Apparently the user behind McDonald’s Twitter account had a bad case of post-Thanksgiving, mashed potato brain. Early Friday morning, a strangely incomplete tweet popped up on the fast-food giant's feed.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

But later that morning, a witty reply appeared on the account in response to the blunder.

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafÃ©â¦ Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

“When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé ... Nothing comes before coffee,” read the post.

Twitter fans loved the comeback with one fan writing, “Please give whoever did that original tweet a break and whoever saved it a raise. If it’s the same person — a big breakfast platter.”

Despite the quick recovery, however, the competition didn’t miss the opportunity to poke some fun at their rival.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Wendy’s responded with a dig that has gotten almost 240,000 retweets: “When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine.”

And this wasn’t the first time Wendy’s and McDonald’s shared some social media beef. Back in March, McDonald’s announced its plan to start making its signature Quarter Pounders out of fresh beef rather than frozen beef in many of its restaurants.

Unimpressed by the move, Wendy’s snapped back via that same fiery Twitter account: “So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”

As much as we all want to stay away from red meat, french fries and Frosty desserts, we love the taste of this drama.