The fried chicken sandwich wars have been heated — and Wendy's has just decided to turn up the heat even higher.
For anyone following the latest fast-food fight, tensions are high between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's regarding which restaurant has the best chicken sandwich. The feud began in early August when Popeyes released its first-ever fried chicken sandwich. As dig after dig was made on social media by the chicken-loving chains and their fans, a real-life frenzy occurred. Within just a few weeks, Popeyes chicken sandwiches completely sold out and people were fuming. Over Labor Day weekend, a group of customers even attempted to storm a Houston Popeyes with a gun after the drive-thru employee said restaurant was sold out, NBC News reported.
Now, amid the chaos, there's a new soldier heading into battle ... Wendy's new Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich.
Some rumors spread that the sandwich was nearly as elusive as Popeyes, but a company spokesperson confirmed with TODAY Food that its limited-edition fried chicken sammie is, indeed, available nationwide.
The sandwich, which has a recommended price of $5.29, is a crispy combo of smokiness and spice. The fried chicken fillet is topped with two slices of American cheese, fried onions, jalapeños, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and a hefty dollop of warm cheddar cheese sauce, all between a nice fluffy bun.
While other rival chicken chains such as KFC are busy with new endeavors like vegan fried "chicken," Wendy's has been focused on one-upping even its own regular chicken sandwich and wildly popular spicy chicken nuggets.
So far, fans who've tried the new Wendy's sandwich seem to be into it.
Like, really into it. One person called it the "best sandwich" they'd ever had.
In the thread following, the same Twitter user alleged they went to Wendy's only after Popeyes put up a sign that said they'd "be back soon."
Let's just hope — for everyone's sake — Wendy's doesn't run out of chicken, too.