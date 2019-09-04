The fried chicken sandwich wars have been heated — and Wendy's has just decided to turn up the heat even higher.

For anyone following the latest fast-food fight, tensions are high between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's regarding which restaurant has the best chicken sandwich. The feud began in early August when Popeyes released its first-ever fried chicken sandwich. As dig after dig was made on social media by the chicken-loving chains and their fans, a real-life frenzy occurred. Within just a few weeks, Popeyes chicken sandwiches completely sold out and people were fuming. Over Labor Day weekend, a group of customers even attempted to storm a Houston Popeyes with a gun after the drive-thru employee said restaurant was sold out, NBC News reported.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Now, amid the chaos, there's a new soldier heading into battle ... Wendy's new Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich.

Some rumors spread that the sandwich was nearly as elusive as Popeyes, but a company spokesperson confirmed with TODAY Food that its limited-edition fried chicken sammie is, indeed, available nationwide.

The sandwich, which has a recommended price of $5.29, is a crispy combo of smokiness and spice. The fried chicken fillet is topped with two slices of American cheese, fried onions, jalapeños, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and a hefty dollop of warm cheddar cheese sauce, all between a nice fluffy bun.

While other rival chicken chains such as KFC are busy with new endeavors like vegan fried "chicken," Wendy's has been focused on one-upping even its own regular chicken sandwich and wildly popular spicy chicken nuggets.

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

So far, fans who've tried the new Wendy's sandwich seem to be into it.

Everyone’s out here fighting over Popeyes’s and Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich when @Wendys is clearly the winner with their new jalapeño bacon chicken sandwich. 😋😋😋 — Heather Shively (@heather_shively) September 3, 2019

Like, really into it. One person called it the "best sandwich" they'd ever had.

Had @Wendys spicy chicken bacon jalapeño sandwich yesterday and all I can say is WOW!! Honestly THE best chicken sandwich I’ve ever had! 😋😋 — Ronald Baker (@ronbeezy28) September 3, 2019

In the thread following, the same Twitter user alleged they went to Wendy's only after Popeyes put up a sign that said they'd "be back soon."

Let's just hope — for everyone's sake — Wendy's doesn't run out of chicken, too.