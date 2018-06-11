Wendy's responds to IHOP name change in typical Wendy's style

share tweet pin email

The world is still recovering from the news that IHOP — now officially IHOB — has changed its name to the International House of Burgers.

People had been wildly speculating about what the “B” in the new acronym could possibly stand for, and in true Twitter fashion, the reveal on Monday morning was dramatic.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now letâs see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Wendy's took notice and lived up to its notoriously savage Twitter rep by dissing IHOB's big announcement.

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

But Wendy's didn't stop there. Minutes later, it delivered another shot at its competitor that was even more fierce.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

The latter tweet won the admiration of other food-related accounts, including MoonPie.

Wendyâs this is so good — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

The Pop-Tarts account gave Wendy's high marks, too.

MoonPie I second that and Wendy's great work A+ you've earned your pay can we all go home now — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) June 11, 2018

White Castle decided to pile on, slinging its own saucy remarks on the internet.

We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) June 11, 2018

Burger King went with a similar joke, changing its Twitter name and picture to "Pancake King."

But IHOB isn't trying to beef with any of its rivals. Instead, it's trying to make peace.

We donât want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

It even extended an invitation to skeptic Chrissy Teigen. If the name change doesn't win her over, maybe the legendary pun will.

All in is all we know. Come try one if you want a new legend in your life. — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Despite its rebranding efforts, an IHOB representative told TODAY Food that the chain's signature pancakes and all-day breakfast favorites will remain available.