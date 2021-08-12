Wendy's is giving away free breakfast sandwiches this week. Here's how to get one

Wendy's is putting superstition aside and giving its customers something to celebrate on Friday the 13th.

The fast food chain just announced that it's giving away free breakfast sandwiches on the traditionally unlucky day and on Saturday the 14th, and we have a feeling that Wendy's locations across the country are about to get real busy.

Tomorrow and Saturday, let your free flag fly! ‘Cause you can get a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant FOR FREE. No catch. Available during breakfast hours only. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 12, 2021

During the two-day promotion, you can choose between a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant during breakfast hours at participating restaurants. That's between 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. in most spots, but breakfast hours might vary depending on the location. There's also a limit of one free sandwich per customer per visit at participating locations while supplies last.

If you think the deal sounds too good to be true, you're not alone. When the burger chain announced it on Thursday, Twitter users couldn't help but wonder if there was some sort of catch. But the restaurant's sassy Twitter channel reassured them that there's no purchase necessary.

nope, that's the no catch part — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 12, 2021

Many Twitter users were understandably psyched to hear about the sweet deal.

YAY the only thing better than breakfast for breakfast is FREE breakfast! 🇺🇲🇺🇸 — Rhonda R Hudgins (@RhondaRHudgins) August 12, 2021

And some immediately started to plan out their trip to their nearest Wendy's.

Some folks were disappointed to hear that one of the fast food chain's popular breakfast sandwiches would not be included in the promo.

What about the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant? That’s my favorite breakfast sandwich so is it included? — Lost (@LostNiG_) August 12, 2021

Still, most social media users were pretty happy that the burger chain had found a way to help Friday the 13th start off on the right foot.

You get me. 🥐❤️ — MN Soccer Mom (@EscaBren) August 12, 2021

This is just the latest mouthwatering promotion that Wendy's has offered its customers. Last month, the chain celebrated National French Fry Day by giving away a large order of fries with any purchase. Last fall, the restaurant also let customers try its new Classic Chicken Sandwich for free with any purchase.

