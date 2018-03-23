share tweet pin email

Wendy's has fresh beef with Burger King and McDonald's — but this time, they're not just tweeting about it, they're singing it.

On Friday, the fast food chain dropped five songs on a new mixtape, including several diss tracks taking aim at its biggest competitors in the fast food world.

"The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’," Wendy's official Twitter account posted.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefinâ. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

The playlist, titled "We Beefin'," is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play. It has album artwork that features a single image of Wendy's signature square burger patty. The chain tweeted a preview of the art earlier this week.

Lyrics from the track "Clownin'," take direct jabs at McDonald's mascot, Ronald McDonald: "You hide from funk / That's prolly why you go paint your face / My meals are great, people lining up like everyday / Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil / That's cold game / But what you expect from tryna play / Won't say no names but you a clown / Get it, OK?"

Another track titled "Rest In Grease," calls out McDonald's broken ice cream machines: "You No. 1? That's a joke / Why you ice cream machine always broke? / Why you drive-thru always slow? / Why you innovation just can't grow? / It's queen Wendy, need I say more?"

Meanwhile, the song "Holding It Down," takes aim at Burger King with lyrics: "The problem is you didn't recognize I give no clucks / So wrap it up, turn these chickens to rubber ducks / And BK, don't think that you got away / You copied my old menu and put it out on replay."

To make it clear these tracks weren't just aimed at any old restaurant, Wendy's even tweeted a Spotify link to the playlist directly at McDonald's. "Don't sleep on this mixtape," the chain wrote with flame and burger emojis.

Hey Fam Hottest new rapper in the game Don't sleep on this mixtape. https://t.co/8GGxjfbeL0 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

Wendy's has been steadily gaining praise among fans for its creative use of social media to troll its fast food rivals. In November, Wendy's slammed McDonald's over a Black Friday tweet that went awry. The chain also sent out a fiery tweet after McDonald's announced most of its locations would begin making its Quarter Pounders with fresh beef instead frozen patties. Wendy's has long prided itself on using fresh, never-frozen patties.

"So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend," Wendy's tweeted earlier this month.

So, which chain really has the freshest beef now? Your move, McDonald's and Burger King.