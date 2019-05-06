Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 9:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Wendy's set out on a mission to score millions of likes to bring back one of its hottest sellers. And it worked.

When the fast food chain discontinued its spicy chicken nuggets in 2017, a lot of customers were very, very disappointed. And even though Burger King brought the heat with its own version of the crispy meal shortly after, it didn't seem to fill the void for nugget fans. Among those who really missed Wendy's spicy nuggets was Chance The Rapper.

On Saturday, the performer tweeted, "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

That's when Wendy's — which is known for using social media platform to stir up some fast food drama — stepped up to the plate.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

"Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance," the chain's social media team wrote. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"

The request brought social solidarity across Twitter to bring back the nuggets.

People coming together is what this is all about tbh — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

A lot of tweeters took the promo pretty seriously.

We salute you. Let’s bring our boys home. #WendysSpicyNuggets — Are Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets Back Yet? (@NuggetsTracker) May 6, 2019

And anyone who tried to say that Burger King's spicy chicken nuggets were enough, got directly slammed by its competitor.

That's like telling your friend that needs new Jordans to check Payless. — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

As the number of likes climbed, fast-food fans were filled with hope.

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD I MADE A TWITTER FOR THIS 🤦‍♀️😂 — Christina D (@Christi04875427) May 5, 2019

And excitement.

By Monday morning, the tweet reached its goal with over 2.1 million likes.

When reached by TODAY Food, a spokesperson for the chain was unable to provide specific details as to when the spicy nuggets would be making their return.

"While we can’t give an exact date that Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be back on the menu, we can promise they’ll be just as good as everyone remembers! (And worth the hype!)," the spokesperson said.

When the fiery nuggets do make a comeback, hopefully Wendy's will clap back at Burger King (again!) and sell 10 of them for $1.