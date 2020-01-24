Sign up for our newsletter

Wendy's is once again proving that it's the ultimate troll of all trolls.

The company's Twitter account regularly mocks other fast-food chains and restaurants, much to the delight of its 3.5 million followers.

In 2018, they poked fun at IHOP for temporarily changing its name. Last year, they got in the middle of the chicken sandwich spat between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A. And more recently, the chain got into a fight with Burger King (which actually started the war of words first), but clearly couldn't handle the clever instigator behind Wendy's Twitter account.

Looked who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like. https://t.co/zYpvTxNohS — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 14, 2020

Now, McDonald's is the latest victim of Wendy's virtual roasting.

On Thursday, a Wendy's follower shared a slightly blurry snap of a McDonald's delivery truck on Twitter, asking the chain's social media team what they would call it.

Wendy's savage reply? "Is it a garbage truck?"

We're shook.

But the chain known for its square burger patties didn't stop there.

When one person chimed in saying, "McDonalds is better," Wendy's responded, "at freezing their beef, sure."

That was just the first of many brutal responses from the social media savvy fast-food chain.

The company's attempt at keeping it real on social media might actually be paying off in the real world.

One tweeter in the thread wrote, "Damn, i've never been to a Wendy's 'Cause i live in the Netherlands, but every time MCD gets roasted by yall i wanna go to the American locations or the Japanese locations more."