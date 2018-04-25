Bubbly without the buzz: Welch's launches nonalcoholic rosé

share tweet pin email

"Rosé all day" may be fun to say, but who wants the hangover that comes with it?

Welch's, the brand best known for its juices and jams, just released a nonalcoholic sparkling rosé that's all bubbly with no buzz. Now nondrinkers can enjoy pretty mocktails during brunch, a baby shower or alfresco dinner with the fam.

Cheers to a great weekend! 🥂🍇 A post shared by Welchs (@welchs) on Apr 20, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

The light pink beverage certainly looks like summer in a bottle, but it doesn't taste like the real thing — it's mostly made from grape juice and sparkling water.

If you're counting calories, Welch's version could be a better option than regular rosé. Its sugar content, however, is significantly higher. (Though likely not as high as these rosé-infused gummy bears.)

One 8-ounce glass of Welch's sparkling rosé has 70 calories, 18 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of sugar. A 3.5-ounce pour of boozy rosé has around 73 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar.

Since Welch's first showed off its bubbly on social media, many followers have gotten behind the idea.

"I don't drink anymore, so my fam loves your juices," one fan commented.

One follower thought the sparkly beverage looked "sexy," while another announced, "THIS MADE MY DAY."

One Instagrammer wrote, "Waiting on the rosé jam!"

Now, that's a good idea! We'll just be here with the baguettes.