Heading to the ballpark on opening day? You’ll definitely want to don some stretchy pants on March 29.

That’s because baseball fans probably won’t just be munching on peanuts and Cracker Jacks during the game. These days, stadiums are serving up wild creations that rival state fair foods: they're big, bold and really, really unusual.

From a hot dog-stuffed fried dill pickle to a cotton candy-wrapped waffle cone, there’s something for every kind of adventurous foodie at baseball stadiums across the country this year.

The Dilly Dog - Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

New this @Rangers season at Globe Life Park: The Dilly Dog. Dill pickle cored and stuffed with a hot dog, then deep fried. pic.twitter.com/dxiIsNs6Zz — Tommy Noel (@TommyNoel) March 26, 2018

Love dill pickles? Love corn dogs? Then this hybrid dish, available at Texas Rangers' home games, is made for you. It features a hot dog stuffed inside a cored pickle and then deep fried. The internet already has a lot of opinions about the unusual-looking dish.

Yâall â I think I may have died and gone to heaven.



Thatâs a hog dog. Inside a pickle. Covered in batter. And deep fried.



The âDilly Dogâ is one of the many new food items you can buy at Globe Life Park this season. ð¤ð¤ð¤ #Rangers #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/kIZ778kekP — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiescoNBC5) March 26, 2018

Itâs been more than a day and we still canât decide if this is delicious or disgusting https://t.co/Sdx69B87Yh — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 28, 2018

sorry but i'd eat and love a dilly dog, you're lying if you say you wouldn't — Garbage Ape Presents: Tweets by Garbage Ape (@GarbageApe) March 26, 2018

Toasted Grasshoppers - Safeco Field, Seattle

Seattle Mariners fans can snack on toasted grasshoppers topped with a chili-lime seasoning salt. Bugs are becoming a hot-ticket protein item, but this crunchy snack actually debuted last year. It was so well-received that they sold out during the team’s home opener.

Tater Kegs - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

New at @Yankees games in 2018: Tater Kegs â Jumbo tater tots with sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions, served on a skewer. pic.twitter.com/I1UXXn3B4X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2018

It’s a jumbo tater tot on a stick — does it get any better? Not really. This snack is available at New York Yankees' home games and it's topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions.

Barbecue Loaded Funnel Cake - Minute Maid Park, Houston

Rodeo isnât the only place you can get some crazy combinations with BBQ in Houston. Come to #minutemaidpark for @astros season this year and try our new BBQ loaded funnel cake on the bud patio. #aramark #worldchampionfood #gamesin10days pic.twitter.com/dSCgempjKX — Dominic Soucie (@dominicsoucie) March 16, 2018

If you’re the kind of person who loves sweet and savory flavors mixed together, you’ll probably love this meat-topped funnel cake. Houston Astros fans will be able to nosh on this dish, which features pulled pork, chopped beef, smoked sausage, a citrus-kale black bean slaw and a mustardy barbecue sauce — all served on a deep-fried funnel cake.

Rocky Mountain Po’boy - Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Aramark Rocky Mountain Po'boy

This po’boy sandwich at the Colorado Rockies’s stadium is made with deep-fried Rocky Mountain oysters topped with garlic slaw, guacamole, green chili ranch, pico de gallo and cotija cheese, on a roll. Doesn't sound wild enough for ya? In case you don’t know, Rocky Mountain oysters are bull testicles. Hey, ranchers consider them to be a delicacy!

Crème Brulee French Toast - Fenway Park, Boston

Aramark Cr?me Brulee French Toast

Breakfast for dinner is one thing, but how about breakfast for dessert? This sweet dish being served up at Boston Red Sox home games features fluffy French toast with pastry cream and chocolate ganache, plus Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farm’s Strawberry sauce, all topped with powdered sugar.

Candy Cloud Waffle Cone - Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Last but not least: the Candy Cloud Waffle Cone. ï¸ï¸ï¸



A glove of candy candy wrapped around a waffle cone, filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles. #GABPeats pic.twitter.com/pxwHWjrAmd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 21, 2018

Why settle for a plain waffle cone when you can have one with cotton candy wrapped around it? This treat, which is filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles, is available at Cincinnati Reds' home games.

If you’re not heading to a baseball game anytime soon, you can still get in on the ballpark food fun. Dairy Queen is launching a baseball-inspired treat to celebrate opening day.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen Triple Play Blizzard

The Triple Play Blizzard is soft-serve ice cream filled with caramel coated peanuts, caramel popcorn brittle and choco chunks. It comes topped with crunchy pretzel rods and chocolate-drizzled caramel popcorn. The dessert, which brings back some serious ballpark nostalgia, will be available in select stores across the country starting March 29.