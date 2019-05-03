Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 12:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Carla Lalli Music

Bon Appetit's Carla Lalli Music is joining TODAY to she a few of her favorite easy dinner recipes from her new cookbook "Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook." She shows us how to make tender chicken cutlets with spicy coconut sauce and spaghetti with fresh artichokes.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This is a perfect weeknight dinner option that you can change up based on your craving or what you find at the market. The pairing works because it combines a rich, juicy piece of protein with a cooling, zingy, fresh crunchy salad.

Artichokes are the bogeyman of the vegetable world, and their tiny cat-claw thorns are as terrifying as cobra fangs. But there is no more powerful harbinger to spring than the regal artichoke, which has been enjoyed since ancient Roman times. Learn to prep them and open yourself up to a great delicacy.

If you like those weeknight recipes, you should also try these: