IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 must-haves for February under $35, according to thousands of reviews

26 weeknight dinner ideas that are doable and delicious

With less than 60 minutes of prep work, you can get dinner on the table in a flash.
Courtesy Roze Traore
By Melissa Knific

Coming up with a week’s worth of dinners can be a slog — but it doesn’t have to be this way! Even the tiniest bit of planning can streamline your suppers.

Let this list do most of the legwork to help you gather weeknight dinner ideas. We’ve rounded up more than 25 recipes to help switch up the Monday through Friday monotony.

Want to kick off the week on a healthy note? Load up on veggies with this sheet pan favorite, or lean into Mediterranean cuisine and make Greek-inspired shrimp. Need a bit of comfort mid-week? We get it. Try Pasta Queen Lidia Bastianich’s speedy skillet lasagna, or save a little time with a biscuit potpie, which uses just six shortcut ingredients so all you need to do is assemble it . How about something (mostly) hands off? Break out your air fryer, gather just four (yes four!) ingredients and make a super simple salmon glazed with honey, soy and garlic.

Perhaps the best part of all these weeknight dinner ideas is that they’re incredibly easy. Introducing new recipes to your repertoire doesn’t need to feel overwhelming, so we made sure to highlight recipes that either take about 30 minutes, require minimal prep or are cooked in one pot or pan. Now you can cook, eat and repeat with a whole new outlook.

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

No-Sugar Ginger Beef and Broccoli

Kevin Curry

Stir-fries are usually loaded with tons of sugar (you knew there was a reason you couldn’t get enough teriyaki sauce!), but this version omits it altogether. The result is more savory but still supremely saucy, thanks to a combination of chicken broth, soy sauce, cornstarch (or arrowroot powder) and ginger.

Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

Copycat Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Kevin Curry

There’s a reason this chain restaurant dish is a fan-favorite—it’s sweet, salty, sour and crunchy. Added bonus when you make copycat recipes: they’re usually cheaper and healthier than ordering from the menu!

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander

Get The Recipe

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

Lasagna during the week? This recipe makes it 100-percent do-able. It’s about as low-maintenance as this Italian classic can be — the noodles don’t require boiling and there’s no layering! What’s not to love?

Cashew Chicken and Asparagus
Tyler Essary / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Cashew Chicken and Asparagus

Kevin Curry

A flavorful stir-fry ready in less time than takeout arrives at your front step? You bet! Savory soy, sesame oil, sharp vinegar and sweet agave nectar pair with chicken, asparagus and cashews for a dinner that takes only 30 minutes.

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Fried Rice

Kevin Curry

Rotisserie chicken is one of the greatest cheats of easy weeknight dinners. Use it here with some leftover rice and you’ll end up with what just might be the fastest meal you’ve cooked.

Easy Jalapeño Cheddar Salmon Burgers
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

Easy Jalapeño Cheddar Salmon Burgers

Kevin Curry

Satisfy your weeknight burger craving and benefit from some omega-3s all in one juicy bite! Cheddar and jalapeño are added to the salmon mixture for extra oomph. Serve with avocado (more omega-3s!), tomato and lettuce on top.

Chicken and Vegetable Lo Mein
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Chicken and Vegetable Lo Mein

Katie Chin

Mushrooms give this takeout classic a meatiness that both carnivores and vegetarians will appreciate. The recipe calls for napa cabbage and carrots, but feel free to add odds and ends from your crisper, like bell peppers or snow peas.

Zucchini Pasta with Pistachios and Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Zucchini Pasta with Pistachios and Parmesan

Elena Besser

This easy weeknight dinner showcases the versatility of zucchini (half is blended into a creamy pesto and the remaining is scattered over the finished pasta). It’s also the perfect way to use up the summer squash bounty.

Sheet-Pan Harissa Salmon with Vegetables
Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Harissa Salmon with Vegetables

Joy Bauer

Store-bought harissa paste is the workhorse of this weeknight dinner, flavoring everything with a smoky heat. Combine that with virtually no prep work (yay for baby carrots and pre-cut cauliflower!) and you have yourself a simple supper packed with flavor.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga
Kevin Curry

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga

Kevin Curry

The hardest part of this dish is deciding how to serve it. Stuff it into taco shells? Serve it over grits or mashed potatoes? Assemble a juicy sandwich? The world is your oyster.

One-Pot Chicken Stroganoff
TODAY All Day

Get The Recipe

One-Pot Chicken Stroganoff

Kevin Curry

For a lightened-up version of this classic comfort meal, swap the beef with chicken, the sour cream with Greek yogurt and introduce whole wheat noodles. Don’t let these good-for-you substitutes fool you — the creamy mushroom dish is still rich and satisfying.

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon
JSHealth

Get The Recipe

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon

Jessica Sepel

This super easy dinner is a prime example of less is more. The sauce — a combo of soy, Dijon, honey and sesame oil — has just a few ingredients but packs a punch. Paired with salmon, sweet potatoes and broccoli, it’s sure to become a family favorite.

Chicken Potpie with Biscuit Topping
Mike Smith / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Chicken Potpie with Biscuit Topping

David Venable

Chicken pot pie is the epitome of comfort food, but it’s a time-consuming dish that’s not exactly weeknight-friendly. With the help of rotisserie chicken, condensed soup, frozen veggies and refrigerated biscuits, you’ll get dinner on the table in no time.

Sheet-Pan Clambake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Clambake

Alejandra Ramos

No matter where you are or what time of year it is, you can bring the beach vibes indoors with this oven-friendly clambake. Fill two baking sheets with all the usual suspects — clams, shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes — and douse them in a decadent mixture of butter, wine, Old Bay and smoked paprika.

Skillet Lasagna
Tavola Productions

Get The Recipe

Skillet Lasagna

Lidia Bastianich

Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich found a way to make this notoriously labor-intensive dish do-able for a weeknight. No-boil noodles are broken into pieces to fit into a skillet and layered with marinara, ricotta, peas and cheese. Bake it until it’s bubbly and golden — and you’re golden, too.

Overnight Mac and Cheese
Quentin Bacon

Get The Recipe

Overnight Mac and Cheese

Ina Garten

What’s better than a make-ahead meal? A make-ahead meal that’s mac ‘n’ cheese! Prep the dish by simply mixing par-boiled noodles with cream and cheese, then pop it in the fridge. When you’re ready for dinnertime, just bake and it’s ready in 20 minutes. Serve with a big salad for your daily dose of greens and you’re set.

Rigatoni with a Quick Cherry Tomato Ragu
TODAY All Day

Get The Recipe

Rigatoni with a Quick Cherry Tomato Ragu

Jake Cohen

Use cherry tomatoes instead of crushed for this elevated easy weeknight dinner. Simmer them whole with ground beef, wine and lots of garlic until they burst and coat the rigatoni for a fresh take on ragu.

Pizza-Stuffed Peppers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pizza-Stuffed Peppers

Laura Vitale

Craving pizza mid-week? These sweet bell peppers come fully loaded with all the fixins’ of your favorite pie (Ground beef! Pepperoni! Mozzarella!) but in a healthier format. A supreme choice, indeed.

Easiest-Ever Beef Enchiladas
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get The Recipe

Easiest-Ever Beef Enchiladas

Laura Vitale

There may be no dish that’s as crowd pleasing as enchiladas. These are filled with ground beef, but you can easily swap in ground turkey, pork or chicken for a leaner dish. Also customizable are the toppings — arrange a little taco bar-like spread (don’t forget the guac!) and everyone can build their own.

Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
Courtesy Balo's Foods

Get The Recipe

Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

Balo Alvarez

Crunchy slaw and spicy mayo take these blackened fish tacos to the next level. Minimize veggie prep by using the food processor for an even speedier result. If your grocery store doesn’t have sea bass, cod is a great sub.

Skillet Chicken with Creamy Corn and Tomatoes
Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Skillet Chicken with Creamy Corn and Tomatoes

Joy Bauer

Think of this dish as summer in a skillet. Cherry tomatoes and corn are simmered with chicken breasts in a rich cream sauce for a family-friendly dinner. Stir in fresh basil at the very end for a final flair.

4-Ingredient Air Fryer Salmon
Courtesy Olive and Mango/ Grandbaby Cakes

Get The Recipe

4-Ingredient Air Fryer Salmon

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Air fryers are known for taking a few ingredients and making them as crispy as a deep-fryer would without all of the extra fat. This super easy meal is no exception: the beloved kitchen appliance transforms honey-soy glazed salmon in just 20 minutes.

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells
Courtesy Laura Davidson/Grandbaby Cakes

Get The Recipe

Rotisserie Chicken Stuffed Shells

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Stuffed shells are one of those dishes that most home cooks avoid making at home because it seems like too much work for a weeknight. With the help of rotisserie chicken, these cheesy stuffed shells will make you believe otherwise.

Sheet-Pan Greek Shrimp with Asparagus, Tomatoes and Olives
Casey Barber/Good Food Stories LLC

Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Greek Shrimp with Asparagus, Tomatoes and Olives

Casey Barber

Every home cook loves a sheet pan meal for its easy prep and even easier clean-up. For a simple Greek-inspired feast, serve this mix of classic Mediterranean ingredients with some warm pita and prepared tzatziki.

Easy Pan-Seared Scallops
Ali Rosen

Get The Recipe

Easy Pan-Seared Scallops

Ali Rosen

When searching for an elegant weeknight meal option, look no further than scallops. The key to achieving an even, golden brown crust is to pat the scallops dry on both sides before cooking them over high heat. Follow this guide and you’ll serve perfectly seared scallops every time.

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella
Courtesy Adam Friedlander

Get The Recipe

Eggplant with Tomato, Broccolini and Mozzarella

Yasmin Fahr

A sheet pan meal is a great way to cook a bunch of veggies all at once. Here, mounds of eggplant, tomato and broccoli roast together under nuggets of mozzarella. To round out the meal, top a bowl of the veggies with a runny egg or serve them over whole grains.

Melissa Knific