We tried Lizzo's 'Brussels nachos' topped with 'walnut meat'

The singer says she "fantasized" the recipe, which she makes with air-fried Brussels sprouts and a meat-like walnut mixture.
I never doubt Lizzo's greatness in the kitchen — and the recipe did not disappoint.
By Terri Peters

First, it was baked feta pasta. Then, it was nature's cereal. Are Brussels sprout "nachos" next?

Scrolling on my "For You" page, I came across (and drooled at) Lizzo's latest vegan recipe, "Brussels nachos," which she explains in her video she "kind of fantasized" and "doesn't know if it exists already."

To make the gluten-free, vegan version of "nachos," Lizzo halves and air-fries Brussels sprouts in place of chips. Then, the Grammy-winning artist makes "walnut meat," something I hadn't heard of before but she is enthusiastic about.

Nah this was delicious... Brussels nachos 😜

"We're gonna make Brussels nachos, B---H!" she proclaims as she starts cooking.

Lizzo's walnut meat involves peppers and onions, walnuts, spices and liquid smoke. On the website Walnuts.org, there's another method for making walnut meat: Add black beans, spices and walnuts to a food processor and grind the mixture into a fine mixture that resembles something between ground beef and refried beans.

I created my own version of walnut meat, and was surprised at how similar to ground beef it was when warmed in a pan.Terri Peters

I tried a combo of both recipes and was pretty surprised to see that, once blended, the concoction truly browns up and takes on a meat texture in the pan.

My walnut meat mixture, ready to be browned in a pan.Terri Peters

Once my "meat" was browned and my Brussels sprouts were toasted, I tossed both into a bowl and topped the mixture off with ingredients I had on hand: salsa, non-vegan cheese and sour cream.

I never doubt Lizzo's greatness in the kitchen — and the recipe did not disappoint. As someone who tries to follow a low-carb diet when I can, I will undoubtedly make these again.

My husband wasn't as convinced, commenting that he loved the taste and texture of the "walnut meat," but wasn't sure Brussels sprouts were the right medium to serve it over.

So, I ate what was left on his plate, happily.

