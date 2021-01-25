Hot diggity dog! We tried Disney's secret menu hot dog and it's fit for 'The King'

There's a new hot dog in town at Walt Disney World, and thanks to a viral TikTok about its peanut buttery, bacon-y goodness, the secret menu item is no longer hush-hush.

The King Dog, an all-beef hot dog served on a French-toast-batter-dipped, cereal-encrusted bun and topped with spicy peanut butter, banana honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve and brown sugar bacon, first appeared on the Disney Parks TikTok account earlier this month in a video instructing guests to visit Disney Springs' Hot Diggity Dogs food truck to try the treat before it officially hits the menu.

To try the secret menu item, you've gotta say the magic words: Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog.

The sweet-and-savory delight pays homage to Elvis Presley's preferred favorite sandwich: peanut butter, bacon and banana. But the food truck that makes it and the secret word to order it pay tribute to a different king.

The Hot Diggity Dogs food truck is named after the song Mickey and friends dance to at the end of each "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" episode. Terri Peters

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" fans and their parents will recognize the lyrics from the chorus of "The Hot Dog Song," the catchy song by They Might Be Giants that Mickey and his squad dance to at the end of each episode. And Mickey has a long history of loving a good hot dog: The animated character's first spoken words were "hot dogs" in the 1929 short "The Karnival Kid."

All musical and mouse history aside, on a recent trip to Disney Springs, I had to try the new dog on the block.

Hot diggity dog! The King Dog will hit the food truck's official menu later this week but is available now for those who know the secret phrase. Terri Peters

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about the flavor combinations, but after saying those secret words and securing a King Dog of my own, all skepticism disappeared.

The French toasty bun was crispy, caramelized perfection. And the toppings of sweet-and-spicy peanut butter, banana honey mustard and chipotle-berry preserve created a "Hot Dog Song"-worthy dance party in my mouth when combined with the savory bacon and hot dog.

The King Dog deserves its seat on the throne of Disney food, and the house-made chips served with the dish were a welcome salty snack. My husband also enjoyed pairing his half of the $12 hot dog with an IPA purchased at a cart near the food truck.

My husband thought the King Dog paired perfectly with an IPA. Terri Peters

I really was pleasantly surprised by this secret menu item and think it'll be a fun addition to Hot Diggity Dog's lineup when it hits the actual menu later this week.

Prior to trying it, I imagined it being a super sugary meal that would give me the jitters, but like anything else where Disney magic is involved, the King Dog hits the perfect combination of savory and sweet.