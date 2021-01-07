We made the Reddit-famous slow-cooker Tuscan chicken — and it's a creamy delight

It's a garlicky, savory, creamy delight that members of the Slowcooking subreddit go crazy for.

Called "the Tuscan Chicken" by Redditors, the Simply Happy Foodie blog's Slow Cooker Creamy Tuscan Chicken recipe has been regularly shared and discussed for over two years in the Reddit group.

In a 2018 blog post about the dish, Sandy, who writes the Simply Happy Foodie blog, says her recipe is the perfect representation of a "semi-homemade" meal, something she embraces as a busy mom.

"Once in a while using a canned soup, a jarred sauce or a flavor packet will help me get a meal on the table easier, faster and still create the flavor that I want," she wrote in the post.

The jarred ingredients in this recipe are roasted garlic Alfredo sauce and sun-dried tomatoes, both of which bring big flavor to the chicken dish. After adding fresh spinach and chicken breasts and cooking down the sauce, the dish takes on the creamiest consistency. Sandy suggests serving it over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

TODAY Food reached out to Sandy for comment on her recipe, but did not receive a response.

Impressed with the versatility of the recipe, I tried making the Tuscan Chicken in my own slow cooker.

The simple ingredients in this slow cooker recipe combine to create a creamy Tuscan-style sauce. Terri Peters

Making the dish is simple: Brown four chicken breasts, sauté some onion and let it all hang out with the jarred ingredients and spices for the day. After a few hours, Parmesan cheese and spinach get thrown into the mix and once they're incorporated into the creamy sauce, it's time to serve.

The delicious sauce is savory and garlicky, and the sun-dried tomatoes provide the perfect pop of umami.

It was a hit for everyone around my dinner table, especially since I served it over my kids' favorite, buttery mashed potatoes.

My husband was surprised by how tender the chicken was, noting that it fell apart when we cut it with our forks.

And my daughter, who shares my love of creamy soups and curries, immediately commented that it would be even better as leftovers the following day, once the flavors had more time to meld together in the fridge. She was correct.

My attempt at slow-cooker creamy Tuscan chicken, after it cooked on low for a few hours in my slow cooker. Terri Peters

Overall, I'd say my fellow Redditors have once again nailed it with their appreciation for the quick and easy dish.

"Believe the hype," one user wrote in their post about the meal.

"Kudos to whomever first posted the Tuscan Chicken recipe," wrote another. "It's amazing."