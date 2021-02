Almost every home chef has had a cooking fail at some point in their life: Sometimes the recipe backfires, sometimes the ingredient substitution you planned on just doesn't work, and sometimes, things just go haywire for no clear reason.

While these incidents can be infuriating in the moment, the social media response to them can make it almost worth it. Almost.

To put a smile on everyone's face, we've rounded up the week's best cooking fails.

1. This pizza got a little too crispy in the oven …

2. … But it's not the worst pizza story we've seen.

One time, my mom left us frozen pizza in high school, and I thought — I’m sick of the microwave, I’ll just use the oven.



The pizza tasted kind of funky, and I was like, that sucked.



What she didn’t tell us was that she kept our emergency savings in the broiler. — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) February 3, 2021

3. This homemade birthday cake was made with love — and a few too many candles.

4. We love TikTok's tortilla hack — but this recipe might be a bridge too far.

5. This fish dinner serves as an important reminder to always use enough oil when cooking.

6. This unique way of making eggs had an unintended sound effect.

7. These sweet treats were a little too attached to each other.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

9. One dinner took on a brand-new shape.

10. This attempt at romance came out a little scarier than intended.

11. Meanwhile, these heart-shaped pies couldn't quite hold it together.