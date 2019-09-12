Sign up for our newsletter

It's 2019 and Twitter is still going nuts over what cashews really look like before they're picked from the tree, roasted and salted.

On Thursday, a picture of the tree nut in its natural state began making the rounds on social media and, apparently, thousands of people weren't prepared for the truth.

i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019

“i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow,” YouTube personality Miranda Ballinger tweeted, along with a photo.

The shock factor wasn't about the fact that cashews come from trees or even that they're technically seeds. It’s that they are attached to a fleshy, edible fruit known as the cashew apple. When ripe, the whole thing falls to the ground and is then harvested.

Cashews grow in a cashew apple. Getty Images stock

Some said they thought the nut part looked rather unappetizing.

Looks like the Apple is Pooping 💩 — Crazy Candy Girl (@Crazygirlcandie) September 12, 2019

Some people were just disturbed by the picture itself.

I thought the one in the middle had a face for a second and I panicked wow 😮 pic.twitter.com/OcyTd2vMF2 — Have no fear, your hero is here 🖤 (@ZackarysMama118) September 12, 2019

Others thought they were actually kinda cute.

I thought they were mushrooms with funny hats 😂 — ❤Elissa🎨Renee❤ (@31i55a) September 12, 2019

But many responses ranged from saying the nuts looked "terrifying" to feelings of betrayal.

Many started spouting off little-known facts about raw cashews, like how they contain a toxic resin which can can cause burns and blisters.

To remove the harmful substance, cashews go through a rigorous roasting or steaming process, according to a post from the School of Medicine at the University of California Davis. Raw cashews actually contain the same irritant that makes poison ivy so poisonous. Yikes.

But what about the red part hanging on the tree?

As for the taste of the cashew apple, one tweeter described it as “kinda sweet” and a cross between Granny Smith apples and plums. It's most often used in jellies and juices.

Of course, raw cashews aren't the only fruit or vegetable seen in its natural state that has puzzled social media before.

Artichokes actually bloom gorgeous purple flowers.

Every year I forget about the artichoke plants, but they the flower is always well-received by the bees! pic.twitter.com/VBe024UUiW — Just Wool Textiles (@Justtextiles) August 5, 2017

Black peppercorns look like little berries clustered on a vine.

Black pepper grows like this, and can be quite colorful. In the wild, the vines attach to trees like this.

AMAZING isn't it?? pic.twitter.com/L68tVdj4Fe — mohsin. (@MohsinDotDot) October 18, 2018

And, of course, who would have thought that pineapples just basically sprout up from the ground?