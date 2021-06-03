Get an exclusive first look at upcoming Anthony Bourdain documentary

TODAY is sharing an exclusive first look at the trailer for a new documentary, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," which will look at the life and career of the late chef and television personality.

The two-minute trailer includes clips of Bourdain traveling the world, working in kitchens and interacting with others. It also gives a glimpse at his family life and includes clips of him interacting with his daughter, Ariane, and his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia.

In the trailer, Bourdain can be seen traveling in major cities and more remote destinations like the Sahara Desert, tasting different cuisines along the way.

Anthony Bourdain appears with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia in Morgan Neville's documentary. Focus Features

Bourdain, who died by suicide in France in 2018, first made waves in 2000 when he published "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," a non-fiction book that gave readers a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant industry based on his own experiences. Bourdain also hosted several shows that revolved around travel, food and the people who make it, including "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network, "No Reservations" on the Travel Channel and "Parts Unknown" on CNN.

Anthony Bourdain began his career in the food world as a dishwasher before working his way up. Focus Features

The documentary will also feature interviews with those who knew Bourdain best, including the production crew from "Parts Unknown" and fellow famous chefs and restaurateurs David Chang and Eric Ripert. Ripert, a long-time friend of Bourdain's, was the one who found him after his death.

In 2019, Ripert praised Bourdain's ability to bring people together through food.

"Every Sunday night, he was in every living room, every kitchen, every bedroom on the TV — and he was very inspiring. It was journalism, but it was a very different way of storytelling," Ripert told TODAY at the time. "You were with him eating street food — people could relate to that since it was not intimidating."

David Chang, left, will be one of several of Bourdain's friends and loved ones featured in the documentary. Focus Features

The documentary, from Focus Features and directed by Morgan Neville, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 and be released in theaters on July 16. The film will also air on CNN and on the HBO Max streaming service.